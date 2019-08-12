Pregnant Corrie star Hayley Tamaddon reveals she sat on train floor for TWO hours after no-one offered a seat

Hayley Tamaddon has opened up about a recent train journey. Picture: Instagram/Lorraine

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon claims people "barged past her" to get to the seats from London to Manchester.

Pregnant Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon has revealed she spent two hours sitting on a train floor after no one would give up their seat for her.

The actress, who played Andrea Beckett in the ITV soap, was travelling from London to Manchester on a Virgin Train while seven months pregnant with her first child.

But she was forced to sit down on the floor next to the toilet for the journey as "people barged past her to get a seat."

The 42-year-old was so upset by the “rotten journey”, she sent a Tweet to Virgin Trains asking how she could get her money back.

She wrote: "Hey @VirginTrains had quite the rotten journey home to manc today as my 1pm was cancelled from Euston.

"At 7 months pregnant I sat outside the toilet for the whole journey.

Hey @VirginTrains had quite the rotten journey home to manc today as my 1pm was cancelled from Euston. At 7 months pregnant I sat outside the toilet for the whole journey. Staff were amazing by the way but as I had a 1st class ticket I’d like my money back. How do I do this? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — hayley tamaddon (@hayleysoraya) August 9, 2019

"Staff were amazing by the way but as I had a 1st class ticket I’d like my money back. How do I do this?"

Fans and friends were quick to reply, and fellow Corrie star Jane Danson (aka Leanne Batterby), wrote: "Aw Hayley. So sad that no one offered you a seat..... that is really upsetting. Xx."

To which Hayley replied: "People barged past me in the carriage to get a seat! I had no chance!"

Another commented that her fellow passengers were “selfish”, as they commented: "I can’t believe no one gave you a seat. Some people are completely selfish."

And a third added: "Wow! A FULL train and not ONE passenger gave up their seat? Shocking.”

However, when one follower hit back saying "You’re not special because you are pregnant," former EastEnders actress Rita Simons (Roxy Mitchell) sent a fiery reply.

“Actually she IS special because she’s pregnant,” she slammed.

Virgin Trains has since apologised for the incident and told her she can claim compensation.

This comes after Hayley announced she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Adrian after being told she could never have children.

Posting on Instagram, she told her followers in April: "EXCITING NEWS TWEET!! I'm so pleased to tell you all... I’m expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!!

"I've always wanted to be a mum and didn't think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 - I'M PREGNANT! We couldn't be happier."