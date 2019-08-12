Pregnant Corrie star Hayley Tamaddon reveals she sat on train floor for TWO hours after no-one offered a seat

12 August 2019, 14:18

Hayley Tamaddon has opened up about a recent train journey
Hayley Tamaddon has opened up about a recent train journey. Picture: Instagram/Lorraine
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon claims people "barged past her" to get to the seats from London to Manchester.

Pregnant Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon has revealed she spent two hours sitting on a train floor after no one would give up their seat for her.

The actress, who played Andrea Beckett in the ITV soap, was travelling from London to Manchester on a Virgin Train while seven months pregnant with her first child.

But she was forced to sit down on the floor next to the toilet for the journey as "people barged past her to get a seat."

The 42-year-old was so upset by the “rotten journey”, she sent a Tweet to Virgin Trains asking how she could get her money back.

She wrote: "Hey @VirginTrains had quite the rotten journey home to manc today as my 1pm was cancelled from Euston.

"At 7 months pregnant I sat outside the toilet for the whole journey.

"Staff were amazing by the way but as I had a 1st class ticket I’d like my money back. How do I do this?"

Read More: Pregnant Hayley Tamaddon, 42, hits back after being shamed for showing her bump

Fans and friends were quick to reply, and fellow Corrie star Jane Danson (aka Leanne Batterby), wrote: "Aw Hayley. So sad that no one offered you a seat..... that is really upsetting. Xx."

To which Hayley replied: "People barged past me in the carriage to get a seat! I had no chance!"

Another commented that her fellow passengers were “selfish”, as they commented: "I can’t believe no one gave you a seat. Some people are completely selfish."

Read More: Coronation Street's Hayley Tamaddon reveals she's engaged weeks after announcing pregnancy

And a third added: "Wow! A FULL train and not ONE passenger gave up their seat? Shocking.”

However, when one follower hit back saying "You’re not special because you are pregnant," former EastEnders actress Rita Simons (Roxy Mitchell) sent a fiery reply.

“Actually she IS special because she’s pregnant,” she slammed.

Virgin Trains has since apologised for the incident and told her she can claim compensation.

This comes after Hayley announced she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Adrian after being told she could never have children.

Posting on Instagram, she told her followers in April: "EXCITING NEWS TWEET!! I'm so pleased to tell you all... I’m expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!!

"I've always wanted to be a mum and didn't think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 - I'M PREGNANT! We couldn't be happier."

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Kym Marsh has opened up about her health scare

Kym Marsh reveals kids urged her to get mammogram after she felt pains in her breast
Soap fans were shocked to find that Jan Lozinski was actually an undercover police informant.

Corrie fans stunned as 'human trafficker' is exposed as undercover police informant
Robert finds himself in even more trouble

Coronation Street spoilers: Robert’s lies exposed as he ‘accidentally proposes’ to Vicky with Michelle’s ring?
Fans were not happy with Corrie last night

Coronation Street fans FUMING as tragic Deirdre Barlow's memory is 'tarnished'
David Platt's rapist is set to return

Coronation Street spoiler: David Platt's rapist Josh Tucker to make shock return to Weatherfield

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae said she has been receiving death threats since leaving the Love Island vill

Love Island’s Molly-Mae says going to therapy has helped her deal with death threats from trolls
Lauren Goodger was left speechless by the unusual tattoos

Celebs Go Dating’s Lauren Goodger left flabbergasted as date reveals nipple tattoos
Alison Hammond is looking fab

Alison Hammond's dramatic weight loss secrets revealed after This Morning star sheds the pounds

Celebrities

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her weight gain on Instagram

Vicky Pattison pens emotional Instagram about her weight gain alongside transformation picture

Celebrities

The Crown season 3 release date FINALLY confirmed

The Crown season 3 release date FINALLY confirmed by Netflix with teaser trailer featuring Olivia Colman
The singer has spoken out about her struggles in a bid to help others

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall reveals she battled life-threatening anorexia weeks before X Factor audition

Celebrities