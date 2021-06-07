Coronation Street real-life couple Joe Duttine and Sally Carman celebrate anniversary with sweet tribute

7 June 2021, 07:56 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 08:21

Coronation Street's Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have put their wedding on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronation Street’s real life couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine are celebrating three years together this week.

Sally, 40, - who plays Abi Franklin in the ITV soap - shared a sweet photo with her other half over the weekend.

The sweet selfie sees Sally chilling in a hot tub with 50-year-old Joe - who plays Tim Metcalfe - as she looks into his eyes.

Sally simply wrote alongside it: “Three years,” coupled with some yellow love hearts.

And the couple’s Corrie co-stars were quick to comment on the photo, with Sally Ann Matthews writing: “I mean, who couldn’t love that face x.”

Joe’s onscreen wife Sally Dynevor also shared several kissing emojis on the post.

This comes after Sally recently opened up about pushing back their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair got engaged last year and shared the sweet news on Twitter at the time.

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman have been together for three years
Joe Duttine and Sally Carman have been together for three years. Picture: Instagram

Next to a picture of the pair toasting the proposal, with the huge emerald engagement ring front and centre, Joe wrote: "She said yes everyone,' joking that COVID-19 could 'f*** off'.

Sally retweeted the image, simply writing: "I did," alongside a yellow love heart.

While the Corrie stars don’t have a date in mind for the big day just yet, Sally told the Loose Women they are hoping it will be some time in 2022.

She said: “I think personally I’m not sure where we are gonna be in December, the way things have been dealt with.

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine got engaged last year
Sally Carman and Joe Duttine got engaged last year. Picture: Instagram

“So I didn’t wanna risk arranging a wedding…. we want to have a party so if there’s only 15 people allowed to come to that, it’s not great really.

“So I thought it was best we defer it for a year and hopefully get the wedding we want.”

Joe and Sally first sparked romance rumours in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands at the soap's summer party.

Speculation continued after they were snapped on a series of secret dates in and around Manchester.

At the time, a source told The Sun: "Both Joe and Sally had been single for a while and just met at the right time in their lives.

"Sally thinks Joe is a funny and caring guy and he’s really fallen for her, too. They’ve now told their castmates and everyone thinks it’s a match made in heaven."

