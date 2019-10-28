Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor couldn't watch Sinead's devastating death after her own cancer battle

Sally Dynevor has opened up on her battle with cancer. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie’s Sally Dynevor has opened up about how Sinead Tinker's recent death affected her.

Coronation Street viewers recently watched fan favourite Sinead Tinker tragically pass away after a battle with cervical cancer.

And now actress Sally Dynevor has revealed she couldn’t watch the devastating scenes as it reminded her too much of her own experience with the disease.

Sally - who has played Sally Webster since 1986 - was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 after finding a lump.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Sally, 56, said: "I just can't watch it.

"I think they're doing a brilliant job, so brilliant it makes me not want to watch it. Only because it's self-preservation. I don't need to keep going there."

Sally battled cancer on-screen and off-screen. Picture: ITV

The Corrie actress also opened up about being diagnosed with the disease almost ten years ago, as she revealed she found a lump in her breast while preparing for a storyline in which she has the disease.

Sally took six months off work as she went through chemotherapy, before being given the all-clear.

Recalling the moment she found out about the diagnosis, the mum-of-three said: “I fainted when I was diagnosed. I woke up on a bed, looked at the doctor and said, ‘I’m so sorry, you’ve got me mixed up with my character.

“That’s my character. And he went, ‘I’m so sorry, it’s you. You’ve got breast cancer.’"

Opening up about her experience, she added: “I don’t think I’ve dealt with it about who this has ­happened to. I still do have the fear. I don’t think it ever goes. It stays with you.

“It does get better but it’s always there at the back of your mind.”

This comes after Corrie fans were left in tears during Friday’s hour long special when Sinead - played by Katie McGlynn - died in her bed alongside husband Daniel (Rob Mallard).

But filming the heart wrenching scenes took their toll on 26-year-old Katie, as she’s admitted to putting on a stone.

She told the Sunday Mirror: “The emotion involved in Sinead dying meant I was just grabbing food and not really thinking about good nutrition.

“I was so tired when I got home that I’d order a takeaway. On set, there were a lot of chocolates, flap jacks and treats flying around.”

She continued: "I was sitting on my sofa watching the programme in which Sinead is told she has weeks to live, and I started to cry.

“The next day I just kept crying. I couldn’t stop. I ended up going to see a counsellor who told me that I was mourning Sinead.

The star - who was offered counselling by ITV bosses - added: “A month later I still feel like I’m really mourning her. It feels like waves of sadness coming over me."