Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor couldn't watch Sinead's devastating death after her own cancer battle

28 October 2019, 09:30 | Updated: 28 October 2019, 10:44

Sally Dynevor has opened up on her battle with cancer
Sally Dynevor has opened up on her battle with cancer. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie’s Sally Dynevor has opened up about how Sinead Tinker's recent death affected her.

Coronation Street viewers recently watched fan favourite Sinead Tinker tragically pass away after a battle with cervical cancer.

And now actress Sally Dynevor has revealed she couldn’t watch the devastating scenes as it reminded her too much of her own experience with the disease.

Sally - who has played Sally Webster since 1986 - was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 after finding a lump.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Sally, 56, said: "I just can't watch it.

"I think they're doing a brilliant job, so brilliant it makes me not want to watch it. Only because it's self-preservation. I don't need to keep going there."

Sally battled cancer on-screen and off-screen
Sally battled cancer on-screen and off-screen. Picture: ITV

The Corrie actress also opened up about being diagnosed with the disease almost ten years ago, as she revealed she found a lump in her breast while preparing for a storyline in which she has the disease.

Read More: Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow 'to bed Sophie Webster's ex Paula’ in shock twist

Sally took six months off work as she went through chemotherapy, before being given the all-clear.

Recalling the moment she found out about the diagnosis, the mum-of-three said: “I fainted when I was diagnosed. I woke up on a bed, looked at the doctor and said, ‘I’m so sorry, you’ve got me mixed up with my character.

Read More: Coronation Street fans horrified after dying Sinead finds out the truth about Daniel in devastating twist

“That’s my character. And he went, ‘I’m so sorry, it’s you. You’ve got breast cancer.’"

Opening up about her experience, she added: “I don’t think I’ve dealt with it about who this has ­happened to. I still do have the fear. I don’t think it ever goes. It stays with you.

“It does get better but it’s always there at the back of your mind.”

This comes after Corrie fans were left in tears during Friday’s hour long special when Sinead - played by Katie McGlynn - died in her bed alongside husband Daniel (Rob Mallard).

But filming the heart wrenching scenes took their toll on 26-year-old Katie, as she’s admitted to putting on a stone.

She told the Sunday Mirror: “The emotion involved in Sinead dying meant I was just grabbing food and not really thinking about good nutrition.

“I was so tired when I got home that I’d order a takeaway. On set, there were a lot of chocolates, flap jacks and treats flying around.”

She continued: "I was sitting on my sofa watching the programme in which Sinead is told she has weeks to live, and I started to cry.

“The next day I just kept crying. I couldn’t stop. I ended up going to see a counsellor who told me that I was mourning Sinead.

The star - who was offered counselling by ITV bosses - added: “A month later I still feel like I’m really mourning her. It feels like waves of sadness coming over me."

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Tracy Barlow will reportedly bed Paula

Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow 'to bed Sophie Webster's ex Paula’ in shock twist
Coronation Street fans were in tears last night

Coronation Street fans horrified after dying Sinead finds out the truth about Daniel in devastating twist
Coronation Street fans are furious with Daniel

Coronation Street fans call for Daniel to LEAVE the soap after he cheats on dying Sinead in dramatic episode
Sue Nicholls has spoken out about her scary fall

Coronation Street’s Sue Nicholls reveals she was written out of soap after nasty fall
Robert Preston will be killed in a shock Corrie shootout

Coronation Street spoilers: Robert Preston ‘will be KILLED’ in shock Christmas shootout

Trending on Heart

Hamish Gaman will return to the rink for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Hamish Gaman's wife, height and career revealed
Dancing on Ice will welcome back Scottish figure skater Mark Hanretty for the 2020 series.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Mark Hanretty's wife, kids, career and age revealed
We've done the hard work for your and rounded up the best Asian restaurants in London

London's best Asian cuisine restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and more

Food & Health

The free letters are available on the website

Parents go wild for free Elf on the Shelf letters which prevent children from misbehaving ahead of Christmas

Lifestyle

Our favourite celebrities have gone all-out for Halloween this year

The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2019: From Kylie Jenner and Stormi to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Celebrities

Lukasz returned from a TV skating hiatus and re-joined the show in 2019.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Lukasz Rozycki's wife, career and age revealed