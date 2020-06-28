Inside Coronation Street star Sam Aston’s family home with pregnant wife Briony Gardner

Coronation Street's Sam Aston lives with his wife Briony. Picture: Instagram

Chesney Brown actor Sam Aston is expecting a baby with his wife Briony.

Sam Aston has been a Coronation Street favourite for years, after he joined the soap as Chesney Brown when he was just ten.

After bagging the role back in 2003, the 27-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes, and is now about to become a dad himself.

He married yoga teacher Briony Gardner in 2019, and earlier this year the pair revealed they will soon be having a baby boy.

So, let’s take a look inside Sam and Briony’s gorgeous family home together…

Sam Aston has showed off inside his house. Picture: Instagram

The pair’s living room is the perfect zen den for the family to chill out after a hard day’s work.

It features a huge red leather couch, cream carpet and exposed brick, as well as a plant in the corner.

Sam and his two pooches seem to be enjoying the cosy lounge in a snap that Briony posted recently of her fiancé playing the guitar.

Into the dining room, and the calming decor continues, with a huge wooden table and candles scattered around.

French doors open out onto the couple’s garden, flooding the room with light.

Up into the bedroom, the soon-to-be married couple have a wooden bed, with two white bedside tables either side.

Yoga expert Briony has decorated the wall with a beautiful shelf full of trinkets, completed with a moon garland and tiny plants.

Sharing a photo of their bedroom, Briony previously said: "We finally added the finishing touches to our new bedroom and of COURSE there are moons and animals in."

Other sweet details dotted around the house include fairy lights in the hallway, a hanging plant and a pom pom decoration for her ‘Shala wall’, which is also known as a 'place of yoga.

Sharing a snap of a gift from one of her followers, she said: "eminine power, protection from evil, deflection of negative energy and super-cute pom poms😍 I don’t think there’s anything not to love about this lil gift I received from some of my lovely yogis, which has pride of place on my shala wall✨"

As we head outside, the stunning cottage features the ultimate BBQ area, where the couple can cook up a delicious meal in the hot weather.

