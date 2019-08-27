Coronation Street spoilers: Ali Neeson set to relapse after Hope sets fire to the factory?

Ali Neeson saves Hope from the Underworld fire. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street has hinted at Ali Neeson has a big storyline coming up in new scenes.

Coronation Street has hinted that Ali Neeson will be set to battle drug addiction once again after Hope sets fire to the factory.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episodes, Ali - played by James Burrows - is seen taking mystery pills after rescuing Fiz and Tyrone’s daughter from the Underworld blaze.

The drama starts when Hope (Isabella Flanagan) overhears her parents arguing over her future, and takes the opportunity to sneak out of the house and into the empty factory.

But things get out of hand when she sets fire to a pile of cardboard boxes and a furious blaze breaks out.

Realising her daughter is missing, Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) then calls the police and sends out a search party for Hope.

Ali saves Hope from the burning factory. Picture: ITV

Back at the factory, Hope starts screaming out for help as the fire spreads.

Luckily, Ali and his girlfriend Maria are walking past just at the right time and hear her cries coming from inside the building.

Desperate to save the schoolgirl, Ali manages to force his way inside and emerges carrying her in his arms.

While everyone is relieved no one was harmed in the fire, the police then question the girl over how it started in the first place - with Hope lying that she saw two lads running away from the scene.

Will her parents uncover the truth?

Meanwhile, Ali previously got hooked on prescription pills when he stole them from the medical centre last year, struggling with his guilt after killing Ronan Truman to protect his family.

So the ITV soap is seemingly lining up another shock drama for Ali in the coming weeks, with Mikey North, who plays Gary Windass, hinting that Michelle’s son will be getting more screen time.

Mikey told Inside Soap: "James Burrows has a big storyline coming up that I'm looking forward to seeing. I think he's going to smash it."