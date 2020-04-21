Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Metcalfe fears she's killed evil Geoff in shock new scenes

21 April 2020, 10:09 | Updated: 21 April 2020, 10:17

Is Geoff Metcalfe dead after Yasmeen fights back? Find out everything about the shock Coronation Street scene.

Yasmeen Nazir has been suffering at the hands of evil husband Geoff Metcalfe for months on Coronation Street

After radio DJ Geoff (played by Ian Bartholomew) tricked Yasmeen (Shelley King) into tying the knot last year, she has become a shell of her former self and completely isolated from her friends and family. 

But things are set to come to a head over the next few weeks, as brand new spoiler photos show Yasmeen fighting back. 

In the dramatic scenes - set to air on Friday 1st May - Geoff can be seen waving a knife at Yasmeen as she looks at him terrified.

Yasmeen hits Geoff with a bottle on Coronation Street
Yasmeen hits Geoff with a bottle on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV
Geoff is left injured after the attack on Coronation Street
Geoff is left injured after the attack on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Yasmeen is seen picking up a wine bottle before hitting him with it to defend herself, which ends up slashing his neck.

Read More: Coronation Street’s Andrew Whyment reveals soap will be forced off air if lockdown rules continue

It’s unclear what will happen to Geoff, but things don’t look good for the Corrie villain as he can be seen lying lifeless on the floor. 

Horrified Yasmeen fears the worst for her husband and she is set to call 999, telling the operator she's killed him. 

This comes after Yasmeen is left humiliated when Geoff forces her to wear a dress he bought for one of his escorts. 

After Sally (Sally Dynevor) calls over the fence and invites the husband and wife to join her and Tim (Joe Duttine) for the re-opening of the Bistro, Geoff orders her to get changed. 

Geoff is left lifeless of the floor
Geoff is left lifeless of the floor. Picture: ITV

Back at home, Geoff later reveals he bought the sexy dress for one of his many escorts, before the seemingly deadly fight breaks out. 

But is Geoff dead? And will anyone believe Yasmeen is the victim? 

The heart-wrenching coercive control has been playing out for some time, with Geoff recently ramping up his abuse.

He is now in control of what Yasmeen eats, what she spends money on and the friends and family she sees, while he has been hiring prostitutes behind her back.

Read Now: Coronation Street dog Eccles dies after 14 years in devastating storyline

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Andrew Whyment has revealed when Coronation Street will be forced off air

Coronation Street’s Andrew Whyment reveals soap will be forced off air if lockdown rules continue
What do we know about new Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale?

Who plays Vinny’s dad Paul? New Emmerdale actor Reece Dinsdale joins soap as Mandy Dingle’s ex
Corrie star Simon Gregson has revealed he has coronavirus.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson reveals coronavirus battle and tells fans he feels 'awful'
Eccles the dog has sadly passed away

Coronation Street dog Eccles dies after 14 years in devastating storyline
Aadi Alahan has been recast on Coronation Street

Coronation Street recasts the role of Aadi Alahan after Zennon Ditchet left the soap

Trending on Heart

A food waste list has done viral on Facebook

Woman sparks debate with list of how long different foods keep before going off

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Richard Branson's private island Necker Island

Richard Branson’s Necker Island: Where is it and how much is it worth?

Celebrities

The celebs will be teaching core subjects to children across the UK

David Attenborough and Danny Dyer give free Geography and History lessons during lockdown

Celebrities

Neighbours is back filming amid coronavirus

Neighbours to resume filming as set reopens with 'odd' new social distancing rules
Where it Too Hot To Handle filmed?

Where was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed and can you stay there?
Alice Beer told This Morning viewers that going shopping for DIY equipment is not essential

This Morning's Alice Beer warns public to stop shopping for DIY and decorating equipment during lockdown

This Morning