Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Metcalfe fears she's killed evil Geoff in shock new scenes

Is Geoff Metcalfe dead after Yasmeen fights back? Find out everything about the shock Coronation Street scene.

Yasmeen Nazir has been suffering at the hands of evil husband Geoff Metcalfe for months on Coronation Street.

After radio DJ Geoff (played by Ian Bartholomew) tricked Yasmeen (Shelley King) into tying the knot last year, she has become a shell of her former self and completely isolated from her friends and family.

But things are set to come to a head over the next few weeks, as brand new spoiler photos show Yasmeen fighting back.

In the dramatic scenes - set to air on Friday 1st May - Geoff can be seen waving a knife at Yasmeen as she looks at him terrified.

Yasmeen is seen picking up a wine bottle before hitting him with it to defend herself, which ends up slashing his neck.

It’s unclear what will happen to Geoff, but things don’t look good for the Corrie villain as he can be seen lying lifeless on the floor.

Horrified Yasmeen fears the worst for her husband and she is set to call 999, telling the operator she's killed him.

This comes after Yasmeen is left humiliated when Geoff forces her to wear a dress he bought for one of his escorts.

After Sally (Sally Dynevor) calls over the fence and invites the husband and wife to join her and Tim (Joe Duttine) for the re-opening of the Bistro, Geoff orders her to get changed.

Back at home, Geoff later reveals he bought the sexy dress for one of his many escorts, before the seemingly deadly fight breaks out.

But is Geoff dead? And will anyone believe Yasmeen is the victim?

The heart-wrenching coercive control has been playing out for some time, with Geoff recently ramping up his abuse.

He is now in control of what Yasmeen eats, what she spends money on and the friends and family she sees, while he has been hiring prostitutes behind her back.

