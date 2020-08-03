Who was Vicky McDonald in Coronation Street and what happened to her and Steve?

Vicky McDonald was on Coronation Street between 1990-98. Picture: PA Images

Who's Coronation Street's Vicky McDonald and where is she now? Find out everything...

Coronation Street’s Steve McDonald has had his fair share of women in the past.

In fact Simon Gregson’s character has been married seven times to five different women.

But while Corrie fans might remember the likes of Karen Phillips, Becky Granger, Michelle Connor and Tracy Barlow, viewers might have forgotten Steve’s first wife Vicky Arden.

So who was Vicky McDonald and who played her in Corrie? Here’s what we know…

Who was Vicky McDonald in Coronation Street?

Victoria Arden was the child of Tim Arden and Sandra Arden and joined the soap in 1990.

The character married Corrie favourite Steve McDonald in 1995 and got caught up in her husband’s dodgy dealings.

What happened to Steve McDonald and Vicky in Coronation Street?

After Steve asked Vicky to bribe Malcolm Fox over some stolen whiskey, the pair get caught out and end up standing trial.

Steve is sentenced to two years in prison, while Vicky is given a one-year suspended sentence and decides to divorce her husband and move to Switzerland in 1996.

After two years away, she returned to Weatherfield to see her grandfather Alec and offered him a partnership in a wine bar in Brighton in Sussex and the pair left the Cobbles.

Vicky met a man called Robert in 1999 in Brighton and they married, with Steve having not been in contact with his ex for years.

Who played Vicky McDonald in Coronation Street?

Vicky McDonald was played by Helen Warburton for four episodes in 1990, but from 1991 to 1998 she was played by Chloe Newsome.

After spending her teen years working on Coronation Street, Chloe has also appeared in The Bill, Sharpe's Waterloo, The Life and Crimes of William Palmer, Children's Ward and the 2005 film adaptation of John Braine's novel The Jealous God.

She was last seen in 2011’s Lost Christmas alongside Eddie Izzard, Jason Flemyng and Connie Hyde.

