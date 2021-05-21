What happened to Samantha Failsworth in Coronation Street?

Samantha was played by Tina Hobley in Coronation Street. Picture: PA Images/Shutterstock

Why did Samantha leave Coronation Street and where is Tina Hobley now?

Coronation Street fans might remember Samantha Failsworth, who made her debut all the way back in 1996.

Played by Tina Hobley, Samantha was part of some big storylines, mostly involving her on and off boyfriend Des Barnes.

But what happened to Samantha in Corrie and why did she leave? Here’s what we know…

What happened to Samantha in Coronation Street?

As soon as she arrived on the Cobbles, Jack Duckworth (Bill Tarmey) employed Samantha to work as a barmaid at The Rovers Return, while she stayed with Curly Watts (Kevin Kennedy).

Tina Hobley played Samantha Failsworth in Coronation Street. Picture: Shutterstock

The character was part of some big storylines, including dating Sean Skinner (Terence Hillyer) before dumping him in May 1997.

She then went on to fall for Des Barnes (Philip Middlemiss), but this got messy when she continued to flirt with Curly.

Samantha also had a romance with Chris Collins (Matthew Marsden) and was left heartbroken when he decided to move on from the Cobbles without her.

Later, when Des started to get close with Natalie Horrocks (Denise Welch), Samantha said that she was pregnant to keep him around.

Tina Hobley played Samantha for two years. Picture: Shutterstock

After Samantha later stole Natalie's cat Tigger, she was fired from The Rovers Return and decided to leave Weatherfield for good.

Just before she left, Samantha went into the Rovers and told Des that she was expecting a baby after all.

She then said goodbye and rode off on her motorbike, with viewers left wondering whether she was ever pregnant.

Where is Tina Hobley now?

After leaving Coronation Street, Tina has gone on to have a long career in television.

She most notably starred as Chrissie Williams in Holby City for 12 years, with her final scenes airing in November 2013.

Tina Hobley played Chrissie Williams in Holby City. Picture: BBC

The mum-of-three then took a break from acting to raise her children - Bella, 22, Olivia, 13, and Orson, 11 - who she shares with husband Oliver Wheeler.

But Tina recently hinted she would love to join Holby again after her character fled to Australia.

Speaking to The Sun Online, she said: "We’ve talked about it. She’s alive and kicking, so you never know. There might be a time when it fits in with their stories. I’d love that."

Her other credits include The Bill, Harbour Lights, Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.

