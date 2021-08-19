Who is Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street and how is she related to Jenny Connor?

19 August 2021, 09:09

Daisy joined Corrie last year
Daisy joined Corrie last year. Picture: ITV

What relation is Daisy to Jenny in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street’s Daisy Midgeley has been part of some big storylines since joining the soap earlier this year.

Her latest drama involves Daniel Osbourne as the pair get to know each other more over the next few weeks.

Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) has been taking interest in Daniel (Rob Mallard) after finding out that he has inherited a £400,000 house from his mum.

Daisy is getting to know Daniel in Corrie
Daisy is getting to know Daniel in Corrie. Picture: ITV

But who is Daisy and how is she related to Jenny? Here’s what we know…

What relation is Daisy to Jenny in Coronation Street?

Daisy is the daughter of Jenny Connor’s ex husband, who she raised as a teen.

The pair were close and have continued to stay in touch, even after Jenny left her father following the tragic death of her son.

Jenny's young son and Daisy's half-brother Tom died when he accidentally drowned in a paddling pool at just a few years old.

Charlotte Jordan is playing Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street
Charlotte Jordan is playing Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

When Daisy joined the show, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod teased: "Daisy might seem like sweetness and light at first, but can be a maelstrom of minxy mischief when the mood takes her.

"She revels in devilment and can be very self-serving, but she’s fiercely loyal to those she cares about - although her loyalties can change in a heartbeat.

"Above all, she will bring chaos and conflict into Jenny’s life, as her stepmum tries to make up for walking out on her some years ago.”

25-year-old Charlotte Jordan plays Jenny's step daughter Daisy.

She has previously starred in Netflix’s Free Rein, as well as Casualty and Angel of Decay.

Shortly after joining the cobbles, Charlotte said: "I am thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times.

"Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye.

"I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Sue Devaney returned to Corrie in 2019

Who plays Debbie Webster in Coronation Street?

Corrie star Enid Dunn said she was 'brought to tears'

Coronation Street star Enid Dunn left in tears after Aldi shopper's act of kindness
Ryan Russell plays Michael Bailey in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street star Ryan Russell? Age, career and girlfriend revealed
Des Barnes died back in 1998

How did Des Barnes die in Coronation Street?

Gareth Pierce has a daughter

Inside Coronation Street star Gareth Pierce's family life

Trending on Heart

Are you more Hades or Ursula?

Quiz: Which Disney villain are you?

Lifestyle

Love Island spoilers: The contestants go on epic last dates

Love Island first look: What happens tonight and does anyone leave?
White Lotus is available to watch in the UK now

Where can I watch The White Lotus in the UK?

The best beaches in the UK

Four UK beaches make European top 20 list - including in Yorkshire and Bournemouth

Lifestyle

A woman found out her boyfriend was cheating when he spoke in his sleep

Woman caught her boyfriend cheating after he started talking in his sleep

Lifestyle

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date: When is the next series on TV?