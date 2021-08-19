Who is Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street and how is she related to Jenny Connor?

Daisy joined Corrie last year. Picture: ITV

What relation is Daisy to Jenny in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street’s Daisy Midgeley has been part of some big storylines since joining the soap earlier this year.

Her latest drama involves Daniel Osbourne as the pair get to know each other more over the next few weeks.

Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) has been taking interest in Daniel (Rob Mallard) after finding out that he has inherited a £400,000 house from his mum.

Daisy is getting to know Daniel in Corrie. Picture: ITV

But who is Daisy and how is she related to Jenny? Here’s what we know…

Daisy is the daughter of Jenny Connor’s ex husband, who she raised as a teen.

The pair were close and have continued to stay in touch, even after Jenny left her father following the tragic death of her son.

Jenny's young son and Daisy's half-brother Tom died when he accidentally drowned in a paddling pool at just a few years old.

Charlotte Jordan is playing Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

When Daisy joined the show, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod teased: "Daisy might seem like sweetness and light at first, but can be a maelstrom of minxy mischief when the mood takes her.

"She revels in devilment and can be very self-serving, but she’s fiercely loyal to those she cares about - although her loyalties can change in a heartbeat.

"Above all, she will bring chaos and conflict into Jenny’s life, as her stepmum tries to make up for walking out on her some years ago.”

25-year-old Charlotte Jordan plays Jenny's step daughter Daisy.

She has previously starred in Netflix’s Free Rein, as well as Casualty and Angel of Decay.

Shortly after joining the cobbles, Charlotte said: "I am thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times.

"Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye.

"I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”