Who played Claire Peacock in Coronation Street? Everything you need to know about Julia Haworth

Claire Peacock actress Julia Haworth is also in Call The Midwife. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty Images/BBC

Who played Ashley's wife in Coronation Street? Meet Call The Midwife star Julia Haworth...

Claire Peacock made her debut in Coronation Street all the way back in 2003.

While she was introduced as the nanny of Ashley Peacock (Steven Arnold), she soon fell in love with the butcher and they ended up getting married.

Some of her biggest storylines include her developing post natal depression after giving birth to their son Freddie, and being sectioned for mental health issues.

Ashley also died in 2010 when he was killed in the infamous tram crash which happened to mark the soap’s 50th anniversary.

But who played Claire Peacock and what else has Julia Haworth been in?

Julia Haworth starred alongside Steven Arnold in Coronation Street. Picture: Shutterstock

Who played Claire Peacock in Coronation Street?

Ashley’s wife Claire Peacock was played by Julia Haworth.

Julia was born in Burnley, Lancashire and started her career in acting when she joined Burnley Youth Theatre.

After bagging her role in Corrie back in 2003, Julia was on the show for eight years, only taking a temporary break in 2008 to give birth to her first child.

ITV axed the Peacock family in April 2010 and after Ashley was killed in the tram crash, a grieving Claire made her last appearance in January 2011.

What else has Julia Haworth been in?

Since leaving the Cobbles, Julia has had roles in many TV shows.

From 2018 - 2019, she played Laura wade in Doctors, before appearing in the second series of the ITV drama The Bay as Becky Thrower - the foster mum of troubled teenager Cassie.

In 2018, Julia also appeared on screen in American drama The Royals opposite Liz Hurley.

Call The Midwife fans also recently spotted her in season 10 of the hospital drama, playing the guest role of Doris Owen.

Julia Haworth made her last Corrie appearance in 2011. Picture: PA Images

According to thisislancashire.co.uk, Julia also completed a teaching qualification at the University of Bolton via Bolton College.

The publication previously reported the actress had been giving lectures on the television and film industry and helping students to develop their on-camera acting skills.

She said in 2018: “As an actor still working professionally within the entertainment industry, the knowledge and skills I am teaching to the Performing Arts students here at Bolton College are 100 per cent up to date, accurate and relevant.

“This is imperative in a rapidly changing industry and in helping the learners with their future employability.”

