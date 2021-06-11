Who plays Emma Brooker in Coronation Street?

Alexandra Mardell plays Emma in Corrie. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell and what else is she in?

Emma Brooker made her Coronation Street debut back in 2018 and viewers have already fallen in love with her.

The hilarious hairdresser hasn’t exactly been lucky in love, and has also been at the centre of a storyline in which she found out Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is her biological dad.

But who plays Emma Brooker and what do we know about actress Alexandra Mardell?

Emma Brooker in Coronation Street is played by Alexandra Mardell. Picture: Instagram

Alexandra Mardell has played Emma Brooker for three years.

The 27-year-old was born in Leeds and studied acting at the Guildford School of Acting (GSA), graduating in 2018.

What else has Emma Brooker been in?

In 2017, Emma made her acting debut in an episode of Vera before starring in the short film Chocolate Pieces.

The following year she was cast in Coronation Street, and was later longlisted for Best Newcomer at the 2018 Inside Soap Awards.

Alexandra Mardell is engaged to her boyfriend Joe Parker. Picture: Instagram

She was also nominated for Newcomer at the 24th National Television Awards and was later awarded the British Soap Award for Best Newcomer at the 2019 British Soap Awards.[10]

Is Emma Brooker single?

No, Emma Brooker is currently engaged to her boyfriend Joe Parker.

The pair met when they attended GSA together and they started dating in 2017.

Posting her happy engagement news in April, she wrote: “Love locked down! 1000000 times yes! You make me so happy my face hurts. Love you ridiculously. Future Mrs Parker.”

Her friends and Corrie co-stars rushed to congratulate the pair, with Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt, writing: “OMG! So happy for you both! Congratulations! Crying real tears.”

Maria Connor actress Samia Longchambon, said: “Whaaaaa! Amazing news you gorgeous pair! Huge congrats Ali!”

While Angela Griffin, who played Fiona Middleton, said: “Super congrats!”

Alexandra and Joe moved in together at the beginning of last year, but her character hasn’t had as much luck in love.

However, it looks like this could be about to change as Corrie boss Iain MacLeod previously told The Sun: “There’s what I think will be a really brilliant storyline for Emma but I can’t talk about it in a lot of detail without giving it away.”