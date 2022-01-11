Who plays Hope Stape in Coronation Street and is she related to Joseph Brown?

11 January 2022, 08:26

Coronation Street's Hope Stape is related to Joseph Brown in real life
Coronation Street's Hope Stape is related to Joseph Brown in real life. Picture: ITV
Who is Coronation Street's Hope and is she related to Joseph Brown? Here's what we know...

Hope Stape has been causing trouble on Coronation Street over the past few years after making her debut back in 2010.

She is the daughter of Fiz and John Stape and was born three months early during the tram crash.

Her dad died before her first birthday after he crashed his car while on the run from the police, and Fiz raised Hope with her boyfriend at the time Tyrone Dobbs.

Isabella Flanagan has played Hope Stape in Coronation Street since 2017
Isabella Flanagan has played Hope Stape in Coronation Street since 2017. Picture: ITV

Some of her biggest storylines include being diagnosed with cancer at the age of four, as well as developing behavioural problems and signs of pyromania.

As well as trying to run away with her half-sister Jade Rowan, Hope also started a fire at 2a Coronation Street, causing Tyrone’s girlfriend Alina to lose the baby they were expecting.

But who plays Hope Stape and who is her family in real life? Here’s what we know…

Who plays Hope Stape in Coronation Street?

Hope is played by 10-year-old actress Isabella Flanagan, who took over the role in 2017 from twins Faith and Nicole Holt.

The young star is a student at Ology Kids Casting Workshops and has also appeared in an advert for Nextbase.

Joseph actor William Flanagan is Isabella's twin
Joseph actor William Flanagan is Isabella's twin. Picture: ITV

Is Hope related to Joseph in Coronation Street?

Corrie fans might have noticed the strong resemblance between Hope and her cousin Joseph - played by William - on the soap.

That is because Isabella and William are actually twins in real life.

William and Isabella’s proud dad Chris Flanagan previously took to Twitter to share his excitement at them being on the soap together.

April Windsor actress Amelia is also related to Isabella and William
April Windsor actress Amelia is also related to Isabella and William. Picture: ITV

He tweeted: “Proud moment tonight, Will’s first scenes on Corrie and with his sister too!”

The pair also have an older sister, Amelia Flanagan who was born June 6 2008 and plays Marlon Dingle's daughter April Windsor in Emmerdale.

She joined the ITV soap in March 2014 and even won Best Young Actor at the Inside Soap Awards and Best Young Performer at the 2015 British Soap Awards.

