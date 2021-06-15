Who plays Summer Spellman in Coronation Street and how old is she?

Coronation Street's Summer Spellman is played by Harriet Bibby. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What age is Summer Spellman in Coronation Street and who plays her?

Coronation Street fans first met Summer Spellman all the way back in 2017 as the daughter of Billy’s ex-boyfriend Drew (Tom Godwin).

After Drew died, Summer went to live with Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), who is her godfather.

She has been part of some big storylines in the past, including her recent diabetes diagnosis.

But who plays Summer in Emmerdale and how old is she?

Who plays Summer Spellman in Emmerdale?

Harriet Bibby took over the role of 16-year-old Summer Spellman from Matilda Freeman last year.

After bagging her ‘dream job’, Harriet - who was born in Wigan - said she was overjoyed.

“When I got the call from my agent saying I’d got the role I just burst into tears,” she said at the time.

“I was so over the moon and couldn’t believe it. It was such an amazing feeling knowing that I was going to be joining my favourite TV soap."

She added: “I was so excited and nervous for my first day - I just wanted to make a good impression. Everyone was so welcoming and I felt comfortable straight away.

"Filming is different at the minute, obviously. But ITV have put all of the necessary precautions in place to make everyone feel safe.

"I’m having a blast meeting everyone and making friends with the fabulous cast and crew. We are all one big family."

How old is Harriet Bibby?

Harriet is 22-years-old, but said she has always looked young for her age.

When asked if it feels strange playing a teenager, she said: "It doesn't feel that bizarre.

"I still feel like a kid and I do have a baby face, and she's had a difficult past which has made her more mature.

"I've always had to have ID on me and I'll have to carry it with me even more now."

What else has Harriet Bibby been in?

Harriet previously filmed a guest role in the Sky One series Brassic which airs next year.

She also appeared on Doctors earlier this year.