Why is Coronation Street not on tonight and when is it back on ITV?

8 September 2021, 15:35

Coronation Street has been cancelled tonight
Coronation Street has been cancelled tonight. Picture: ITV

Is Corrie on tonight? Here's why the ITV soap was cancelled...

Things are very tense over on Coronation Street this week.

Viewers will know that Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) are currently standing trial for their role in Seb Franklin’s (Harry Visinoni) death.

Seb was violently murdered back in May, when Corey and his friends attacked him and his girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher).

Will Corey be found guilty in Coronation Street?
Will Corey be found guilty in Coronation Street? Picture: ITV

But it looks like fans of the soap will have to wait a little longer to watch the drama unfold as Coronation Street has been cancelled tonight (Wednesday, September 8).

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

Coronation Street will not air a new episode tonight as ITV is airing the England v Poland World Cup qualifier football game.

The soap will be back on Friday September 10, where two episodes will be shown, the first on at 7:30pm.

Viewers aren’t particularly happy about it, with one person writing on Twitter: “WHAT!!! Not again, I bet it's because of flippin football, all them sports channels and they have to remove Corrie.”

Another said: “So football is today Replacing coronation Street yet again, so now we have to wait for the trial results.”

On Monday, Kelly Neelan gave her side of the story from the witness stand, recalling how Corey attacked Seb and kicked him repeatedly despite her begging him to stop.

A series of flashback scenes saw actor Harry Visinoni return to the role of Seb and showed him being attacked by Corey as Kelly tried to pull him away.

Meanwhile, Nina was being attacked by two other boys, Eli and Jay.

However, Corey lied last week that Kelly had assaulted Seb, resulting in his tragic death.

Coronation Street viewers will find out the outcome of the trial
Coronation Street viewers will find out the outcome of the trial. Picture: ITV

His lawyer Sabeen suggested that she attacked Seb to impress Corey, while Kelly’s mum Laura defended her teenager daughter.

Friday’s instalment will see Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) trying to prove Kelly’s innocence, while the jury comes to a decision.

Back in Wetherfield, Abi intends to find proof that Stefan bribed a witness, but Kevin begs her to just leave things to Imran.

But before the verdict is made, more shocking news comes from the prison.

