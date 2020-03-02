Loose Women outraged by prospect of 'over 60s Coronavirus curfew'

Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch have blasted the idea of a curfew for people over 60 as concerns about Coronavirus mount.

The Loose Women panelists discussed the potential for a curfew for the over 60s to protect them against Coronavirus, as concerns about its spread in the UK grow.

They were discussing the news that health chiefs have urged the over 60s to stay away from crowded areas to reduce their risk of catching the illness.

The Loose Women panelists discussed Coronavirus on today's show. Picture: ITV

Andrea McLean revealed that one commentator has suggested that the government should take 'stronger action' and impose an over 60s curfew to help stop Coronavirus spreading to the vulnerable.

Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin - who are both over 60 - were both outraged by this view.

Carol said: "It makes my blood boil and it makes me shake with anger because it’s so incredibly discriminatory. I can't believe they've actually said it."

Denise said we should 'keep calm and carry on'. Picture: ITV

When Jane Moore explained that Boris Johnson has said they will do 'everything to protect the vulnerable' in the emergency COBRA meeting, Denise exclaimed: "Are we the vulnerable?".

Carol revealed she's been looking at bargain holidays in Italy. Picture: ITV

Reiterating her lack of concern for Coronavirus, Carol revealed that she was actievly looking for bargain holidays in affected zones like Italy, and Denise added: "Keep calm and carry on during this coronavirus I say", after which she was met with applause.

