Viewers in tears after brave cot fire survivor wins Pride of Britain Award

28 October 2022, 11:48 | Updated: 28 October 2022, 12:47

Those watching the Pride of Britain Awards were left in tears over an inspiring schoolgirl who survived a cot fire.

Pride of Britain viewers were left in tears after Elizabeth Soffe won the Child of Courage award earlier this week.

Elizabeth suffered life changing injuries when she was caught in a blaze at just six months old.

At the time of the accident, Elizabeth and her family were living in Qatar when a faulty air conditioner caught fire.

Liam, Elizabeth's dad, said: “Her mum went inside and the room was on fire. The cot was on fire. Elizabeth was on fire.”

“That first day, they were very clear with us that she might not survive."

Elizabeth Soffe won an award at the Pride of Britain Awards
Elizabeth Soffe won an award at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: ITV

Elizabeth’s mum added: “She’s amazing, she wows us every day and the fact she wants to help others is just so her. This award means the world to her - and us.”

Against the odds, Elizabeth survived and has gone on to raise more than £200,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital, which is where she was treated for her injuries.

As a huge fan of Formula One, Elizabeth found out she won the award when McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo sent her a message.

She was also presented with the award on stage by her Strictly Come Dancing heroes.

Elizabeth’s incredible story saw the audience overcome with emotion, with TV presenter Emily Atack and singer Kimberley Walsh seen crying.

Emily Atack was left in tears after hearing Elizabeth's story
Emily Atack was left in tears after hearing Elizabeth's story. Picture: ITV

Unsurprisingly, people at home were also left in tears by the special moment, with many praising ‘brave’ and ‘inspirational’ Elizabeth.

One wrote on Twitter: “It’s 6 minutes in, and I’m emotional already. Gosh, these children are SO brave, inspirational and everything in between.”

Someone else said: “I'm already in tears watching the beautiful and brave Elizabeth.”

“Watched the first 10 mins of Pride of Britain….crying my eyes out!,” a third added.

While a fourth said: “I’m literally crying my eyes out Elizabeth meeting @danielricciardo @McLarenF1, for being such an inspiration and such a brave little girl.”

A fifth added: “Elizabeth Soffe broke my heart, what a special, brave, kind and courageous little princess. We could all learn a lot by being more like her.”

