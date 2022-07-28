Couple who couldn't afford home in the UK buy entire village in France
A couple who couldn't afford their dream home in the UK decided to buy an entire village in France for a fraction of the price.
Paul Mappley and his partner Yip Ward told their extraordinary story on Channel 4 show Help! We Bought a Village.
The pair, who have never owned so much as a studio flat in the UK, managed to buy the historic hamlet of La Busliere, in Normandy, for €14,000 (about £11,775).
As reported by Metro, it's made up of six cottages, two barns and a paddock, a two-storey workshop, cider press and communal bread oven, and the Paul and Yip - who are both landscape gardeners - are planning to turn it into a luxury holiday destination.
They were living in a caravan in Tumbridge Wells before a friend offered them the chance to buy it back in 2019.
The cottage has no electricity and needs a fair amount of work, but Yip urged anyone thinking of doing something similar to ‘just go for it’.
He told The Sun: "In the area we were living before 2021 it was about £300,000 to buy a tiny place to live, and that was just never on the table for us.
"We had always rented and we were living in a – really lovely – static mobile caravan belonging to our friend.
"But when they looked to sell it, we began to worry.
"So it was incredibly exciting when we heard from a friend about Le Busliere. We began to think: 'This could really happen for us.'"
While Paul admitted that it had been 'stressful at times', he added that they are 'so grateful to be here’.
"It was like a squat when we moved in, but we’re quite comfortable now," he said.