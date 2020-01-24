Crime drama Baptise returns for season 2 on BBC One

24 January 2020, 09:07 | Updated: 24 January 2020, 09:32

The BBC crime drama will return for a second series
The BBC crime drama will return for a second series. Picture: BBC

The popular crime series has just been confirmed for a second season.

Baptise is returning for a second series on BBC One, it was revealed earlier this week.

The crime series first came to our screens back in February 2019, and was met with great reviews and rating, attracting more than 7,000,000 viewers per episode.

The second series will take place in Hungary
The second series will take place in Hungary. Picture: BBC

Tcheky Karyo plays the lead role, detective Julien Baptiste, which was a role the star originated back in TV drama, The Missing.

The brand new season will pick up where we were last left in season one, with Baptiste during a horrible personal tragedy, putting a strain on his marriage and spiralling into an alcohol problem.

And whilst getting through all of this, he end up a part of a very difficult new case which involves the British Ambassador Emma Chambers (played by Fiona Shaw).

Emma's family went missing during a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, and this proves a hard case for Baptiste, who is taken into the dangerous underworld of Budapest and is up against a police force he doesn't trust.

The show is set to start filming in Budapest next month, with the series creators Harry and Jack Williams already scripting the second series.

The brother said: "“We are thrilled to be continuing Julien Baptiste’s story.

"Even more ambitious than ever, this year’s story pays homage to its roots in The Missing by unfolding across two distinct periods of time, and we can guarantee even more surprises and twists.”

The second series starts filming next month
The second series starts filming next month. Picture: BBC

Baptiste actor Tchéky Karyo added: “I am so excited and proud of Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary.

"I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through.

"I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

A premiere date for the new series is yet to be announced.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ruth Langsford was told to squat while making the bed

Ruth Langsford baffled as she's told to ‘squat while making the bed’ by cleaning expert

This Morning

James recently filmed an episode with Justin Bieber

James Corden responds to fans' disbelief he doesn't actually drive during Carpool Karaoke
Everything you need to know about Pierce Harris

Who is Emmerdale's Pierce Harris? Everything you need to know about Graham Foster's murderer
Richard Blackwood is joining Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks spoilers: Ex-EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood joins soap as mystery villain
Who is The Masked Singer's Daisy? Everything we know so far...

Who is Daisy? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

Trending on Heart

Winter has been saved!

Amazon is selling a hot water bottle for your feet for only £15.99, and it's perfect for people that are always cold

Lifestyle

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan hit with 841 Ofcom complaints after 'mocking Chinese language' on GMB

Celebrities

There is so much to do and see around Low Wood Bay - but relaxing was top of our agenda

How an indoor adventure in the Lake District taught me to love the great outdoors

Travel

Australia could be hit by an influx of deadly spiders

Australians warned over ‘killer web spiders’ invading homes after bushfires and floods

Lifestyle

Inside the new Legoland waterpark

First look inside new Legoland Water Park opening this year with Pirate Bay and Lego rafts

Lifestyle