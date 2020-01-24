Crime drama Baptise returns for season 2 on BBC One

The BBC crime drama will return for a second series. Picture: BBC

The popular crime series has just been confirmed for a second season.

Baptise is returning for a second series on BBC One, it was revealed earlier this week.

The crime series first came to our screens back in February 2019, and was met with great reviews and rating, attracting more than 7,000,000 viewers per episode.

The second series will take place in Hungary. Picture: BBC

Tcheky Karyo plays the lead role, detective Julien Baptiste, which was a role the star originated back in TV drama, The Missing.

The brand new season will pick up where we were last left in season one, with Baptiste during a horrible personal tragedy, putting a strain on his marriage and spiralling into an alcohol problem.

And whilst getting through all of this, he end up a part of a very difficult new case which involves the British Ambassador Emma Chambers (played by Fiona Shaw).

Emma's family went missing during a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, and this proves a hard case for Baptiste, who is taken into the dangerous underworld of Budapest and is up against a police force he doesn't trust.

The show is set to start filming in Budapest next month, with the series creators Harry and Jack Williams already scripting the second series.

The brother said: "“We are thrilled to be continuing Julien Baptiste’s story.

"Even more ambitious than ever, this year’s story pays homage to its roots in The Missing by unfolding across two distinct periods of time, and we can guarantee even more surprises and twists.”

The second series starts filming next month. Picture: BBC

Baptiste actor Tchéky Karyo added: “I am so excited and proud of Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary.

"I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through.

"I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

A premiere date for the new series is yet to be announced.