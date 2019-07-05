Love Island viewers shocked as Curtis confesses he slid into Maura's DMs in resurfaced footage

Turns out Maura and Curtis have history... Picture: ITV

Maura Higgins looks set to confess her love for Curtis Pritchard any day now, so here's a reminder of their unlikely history...

Love Island viewers were shocked and appalled last night when Maura Higgins revealed she fancies Curtis Pritchard in the first look for the next episode - a revelation that came straight after he dumped Amy Hart, who was later taken out of the villa for counselling.

But it appears this isn't the first time a romance between Maura and Curtis has been hinted at - as Love Island mega fans have pointed out that he admitted to having slid into her DMs when she first entered the villa.

On Maura's first day, Curtis told fellow islander Danny Williams: "Maura, I messaged her on Instagram one time saying she was really good looking.

"At the start of this year. She never replied to me!"

He also claimed that his 'head wasn't turned at all' - but things could be about to look a whole lot different after the events of tonight.

Curtis and Maura are in the kitchen, when a white feather lands on the counter.

Maura says: “They say that a white feather is an angel close-by trying to tell you something. Have you not heard about that?”

Curtis then replies: “Continue. Elaborate.”

And Maura responds with: “It means something.”

Curtis says “I wonder what it means.”, and Maura smiles as she says: “We might not ever know.”

Curtis and Maura get close in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Later, Maura says to Lucie Donlan on the bean bags: “He’s obviously gorgeous. He’s very manly and I love that. He’s funny. He’s the whole package for me.”

Lucie then exclaims: “Wow!”, and Maura says: “There have been so many times where I want him to teach me how to dance.”

Maura has her sights set on Curtis... Picture: ITV

Maura later reflects in the Beach Hut, she says “I had a chat with him today in the kitchen. If he wants a shoulder to cry on, I’ll be here!”