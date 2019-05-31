Curvy Brides' Boutique stars Jo and Alison tell us what to expect from the new season of their TLC show

The fabulous duo's third series airs tonight on TLC and we can't wait to see what they get up to!

Jo Cooke and Alison Law have been best friends for over 17 years and now run one of the most famous bridal boutiques in the country.

Their TLC show, Curvy Brides' Boutique is about to kick off its third season tonight at 8pm on TLC, so we caught up with both of them to have a chat about what's in store.

Speaking about what we can expect from their newest instalments of the show, Alison told us: "We’ve gone from half an hour to an hour, still three brides, still one wedding, the show now tells more of a story, when before you just had a glimpse of the bride."

The show is now a little more personal, as: "the cameras now follow the bride home and their families so you get to see more of that this time, and we’re out and about a bit more now, having some fun and being a bit naughty at times."

Things have been switched for the Essex duo, as they admitted: "We’ve been able to do things we wouldn’t normally do like driving tractors.

"We’ve been lifeguards, we witness a proposal. The brides have been requesting the unusual and we've been going above and beyond."

When asked about their 17 year strong relationship, the duo laughed and exclaimed: "Awww this is a great story".

Jo continued: "Our youngest children are the same age, about a month between them, they both started nursery school on the same day when they were two.

"I was late - cause I’m always late - and so was Alison. I was stood behind her and her label was sticking out which is one of my pet peeves, so I tucked her label in."

Alison chimed in: "So I thought aw, she’s a good’un, she’s a keeper, and we became really good friends... We’ve been inseparable ever since that day 17 years ago."

Hilariously, Alison explained that she even went on Jo’s honeymoon with her.

The pair decided to set up their Curves and Couture boutique back in 2012 after they spotted a huge gap in the market.

Alison explained: "I got married in 1990 and was a plus size bride with no choice whatsoever but I blamed it on that day and age.

"Fast forward to 2012, I went dress shopping with someone who was a size 22 and was amazed at the lack of choice and comments of 'sorry but we have absolutely nothing in your size we’ll have to order in'. So I thought 'this is ridiculous I could do a better job than this'".

"I was quite spontaneous, had no financial plan, no premises or anything, but I just said to my bestie 'lets do it' and we did.

In their many years of friendship, Alison and Jo have "always spoke as friends about our own experiences wedding dress shopping, so when this opportunity came along, I gave up my full time job and Jo gave up doing her law degree and decided we needed to chase our dream and do it now."

Watch Curvy Brides' Boutique on TLC, tonight at 8pm