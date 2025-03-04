Is Dancing on Ice getting axed?

Dancing on Ice is facing rumours of getting axed by ITV. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern have presented another brilliant series but is this the end for ITV's skating show?

Dancing on Ice has had another classic series on ITV with contestants infusing TOWIE's Dan Edgar, The Traitors star Mollie Pearce, Ferne McCann, Charlie Brooks and many more - but is it officially the end for the ice skating competition?

With rumours the TV show is being axed after the upcoming final, it looks like presenters Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern could be presenting their last show together.

In 2025, the final on Sunday 9th March will see contestants Michaela Strachan, Sam Aston and Anton Ferdinand compete for the winning trophy after what has been a dramatic series. From professional ice skater Vanessa James having two falls, comedian Josh Jones pulling out due to injury and lots of surprise eliminations along the way.

So is Dancing on Ice getting axed? Or will there be another series? Here's what we know so far.

Dancing on Ice 2025 had an incredible selections of celebrity contestants. Picture: ITV

Is Dancing on Ice getting axed?

According to latest sources, ITV will be pulling Dancing on Ice from the TV schedule after a series of low ratings.

A source told the Mirror: "There are very real fears this is the end of the road for Dancing on Ice. It's had a good run for nearly 20 years and has a very loyal set of viewers who really love it but the sad truth is there's just not enough of them.

"We need bums on seats but the ratings have dropped to a point where it's difficult to justify the cost."

In its peak, Dancing on Ice attracted around 12million viewers but in 2025, the launch show pulled in 2.9million.

Professional skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean also suggested the show could be coming to an end during an interview where they spoke about their last ever performance.

Talking about their retirement from performing, Chris said: "If Dancing On Ice continues, we will just come back as judges. But really it is time for us."

ITV has yet to address the rumours and we've reached out for a comment.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean judge the competition alongside Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse. Picture: ITV

When did Dancing on Ice come back?

After a very long hiatus, Dancing on Ice officially returned to ITV with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as presenters in 2006.

After nine series, taking viewers all the way up util 2014, the show took another four year break and returned with Jayne and Chris as judges rather than mentors.

During that time, DOI celebrity winners have included Ryan Thomas, Hayley Tamaddon, Beth Tweddle, Sam Attwater and Ray Quinn.

