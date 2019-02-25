Dancing On Ice in new 'FIX' row as furious viewers claim James Jordan was given 'extra time'

Viewers hit out at the show for seemingly 'giving James Jordan more skate time than Saara Aalto'

Dancing On Ice was branded a 'fix' last night, with viewers flocking to Twitter to slam the show for appearing to give James Jordan more airtime than Saara Aalto.

James and his skate partner Alexandra Schauman opened the time tunnel-themed show with a Flintstones routine, and eagle-eyed fans were convinced he was given more time to impress the judges than other contestants.

One wrote: "Slight fix for James having twice the amount of skate time #DancingOnIce".

James Jordan performed a Flintstones-themed skate during last night's show. Picture: ITV

Another added: "I can't believe I care but James was skating about 30 seconds longer than Saara seemed a bit unfair #DancingOnIce".

And a third raged: "Saara got about 10 seconds. James gets 2 minutes!! Fix #DancingOnIce".

Many fans also theorised that Saara has been undermarked by judges in recent weeks.

One tweeted: "I feel like the judges have been harsher on Saara than anyone else for a few weeks now #DancingOnIce."

And another added: "Another week of the scoring and comments for @saaraaalto seeming to be downplaying her efforts."

When approached for comment by Heart, a Dancing On Ice spokesperson told us: "No the show is not fixed."

This isn't the first time Dancing On Ice has been hit by 'fix' claims.

After many fans argued that the show was rigged to keep Gemma Collins in the competition, Philip Schofield hit back at the speculation, claiming he'd quit the show if it was.

Phil - who one week told Gemma he'd see her next week before the results had been announced - tweeted: "I DIDN’T ... I was being supportive.. bore off. Not amusing.. hilarious.

"I said it to Gemma cos she was crying. Oh btw .. it’s illegal to fix tv shows and I wouldn’t work on one that was.

"WE ARE INDEPENDENTLY ADJUDICATED!!! All votes are checked and agreed by an independent company."

