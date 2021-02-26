Dancing On Ice confirm new final date as show is cut short

Dancing On Ice has been cut short. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Polly Foreman

Dancing On Ice has been cut short by one week after a number of contestants were forced to pull out.

ITV have released a statement announcing that the final of Dancing On Ice 2021 has been brought forward by one week.

The show was due to end on Sunday 21 March, but the series has now been cut short.

A spokesperson said: "ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing on Ice forward by one week. The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday 14th March.

The Dancing On Ice final has been brought forward. Picture: ITV

"Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm."

A number of celebrities have been forced to pull out of the show following injury and illness, and last Sunday's episode was pulled off air.

Explaining the decision to cancel last week's show, ITV said: "Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture."

They added: "Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

A number of contestants have been forced to pull out of the show in recent weeks.

Denise van Outen was forced to pull out after injuring her shoulder, while Billie Shepherd quit after suffering a concussion.

Rufus Hound and Joe-Warren Plant both pulled out after testing positive for coronavirus, and Jason Donovan quit because of issues with his back.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday at 6pm on ITV