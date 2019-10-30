Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Brendyn Hatfield's wife, career and age revealed

Brendyn is a newcomer to the 2020 show and is husband to reserve skater Jessica Hatfield. Picture: Instagram

The professional skater is new to the show and will take to the rink with a celebrity partner in the 2020 series.

Dancing on Ice's Brendyn Hatfield will star in the upcoming series of the hit skating competition.

The professional dancer has been announced as one of the ITV newcomers taking to the ice for the first time in 2020.

As the former Disney on Ice star prepares for his celebrity partner, we reveal everything there is to know about his life on and off the rink.

Who is Brendyn Hatfield?

Brendyn is a professional figure skater and newcomer to ITV's Dancing on Ice.

The 34-year-old will pair up with one of the celebrities-in-training for the upcoming 2020 series.

He has previously skated for Disney on Ice, playing the part of Aladdin opposite his wife Jessica, who played Jasmine.

The married couple have performed across the globe with the touring skate company, but Brendyn had to take a break when he suffered a devastating knee injury.

He needed reconstructive surgery after falling on the ice and considers his nine-month recovery the greatest challenge of his career so far.

At the time, he told budding young figure skaters: "Stick with it. Skating is a very difficult sport and can be humbling. Practice really does make perfect in figure skating."

Who are Brendyn's former Dancing on Ice partners?

This is ice pro Brendyn's first ever season of Dancing on Ice.

The 34-year-old is fresh to the show and will pair up with one of the celebrities for the ITV series airing in early 2020.

He is set to star alongside his wife, reserve skater Jessica Hatfield.

Is Brendyn married?

Brendyn is married to fellow Dancing on Ice professional Jessica Hatfield, who is a reserve dancer for the 2020 series.

The couple met on the road during their time with Disney on Ice and have performed worldwide together for many years.

What is Brendyn's Instagram?

You can follow skater Brendyn on Instagram @brendynhatfield.