Dancing on Ice: Christopher Dean tears up as he pays tribute to ice skaters in US plane crash

Christopher Dean paid tributes to those who died including figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Tom Eames

Christopher Dean fought back tears on tonight's Dancing on Ice (February 2) while paying tribute to the victims of the Washington air disaster.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last week, 67 people died in the crash, which involved several ice skaters including members of an American figure skating team, after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with a commercial American Airlines flight as it was coming to land at the Reagan Airport.

Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby said: "Before we move on we were all absolutely horrified by the tragic plane crash in Washington last week.

"Among the passengers were several members of the skating community. And Chris we just wanted to speak to you about this because it's just unbelievably sad."

Reflecting on the disaster, Winter Olympic legend Christopher Dean said: "17 members of the skating community lost their lives and it’s felt across the world.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Picture: Getty

"We want to send our sincere condolences to all the family and friends who lost loved ones that day."

Holly added: "On behalf of everyone here, our thoughts are absolutely with the friends and family of all involved."

Several members of a figure skating club, including two teenagers and two Russian former World Champions, were among the victims of the tragic plane crash.

The athletes were on their way home from a National Development Camp, an event that followed the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, when their plane collided with a US Army helicopter.