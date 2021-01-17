Dancing On Ice coronavirus rules: All the changes to this year’s series

Dancing On Ice coronavirus rules revealed. Picture: ITV

How can Dancing On Ice carry on during coronavirus? Here's all the new rules to make it Covid safe.

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens to help us get rid of the winter blues this January.

It was thought the new series was in jeopardy after an alleged outbreak of Covid on set, but luckily the show will go on.

Bosses have ensured that a number of strict coronavirus rules have been put in place to make sure the competition can go ahead safely.

So, what are the Covid rules for Dancing On Ice? Here’s what we know…

There are 12 new celebrities competing on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

What are the Dancing On Ice coronavirus rules?

No live audience

Just like Strictly Come Dancing last year, there is no live audience for Dancing On Ice at Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire.

This is due to the current lockdown in England and social distancing rules put in place by the government.

The competitors will be seated around separate tables, at least two metres apart, and will be tasked with cheering their fellow stars on.

Celebrities and professionals creating ‘bubbles’

Some of the professional ice skaters have moved in with their celebrity partners so they can safely practise together.

Pro Matt Evers is currently living with Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie in Essex so Denise can stay with her children.

Meanwhile, actor Joe Warren-Plant is currently staying in a hotel near his training rink, as is his partner Vanessa Bauer.

Glass panels in between the judges

Just like most panel shows, Dancing On Ice have installed perspex glass panels between each judge.

This means they can sit alongside each other with less risk of spreading germs.

There are perspex screens between the Dancing On Ice judges. Picture: ITV

A spokesperson for DOI has said: “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.

“We’re in constant contact with our entire cast in training and there have been no concerns raised.

“ITV takes the safety and welfare of everyone involved with its programmes extremely seriously and follows all government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

“The government has confirmed TV production can carry on throughout lockdown.”

