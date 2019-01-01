Dancing on Ice 2019 Alexandra Schauman: Age, celebrity partners and husband revealed

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

Pro skater Alex joined the show in 2010 and is married to fellow Dancing on Ice star Lukasz Rozycki

Alexandra Schauman will return to Dancing on Ice 2019 as one of the professional skaters.

The 38-year-old ice skating star was born in Finland and first appeared on the hit show back in 2010 when she was paired with Dr Hilary Jones.

She will be teaming up with former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan for the new series, which starts on Sunday, January 6 at 6pm on ITV.

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The Finnish beauty, whose hometown is Porvoo, has been sharing behind the scenes snippets of the two in rehearsals and insists that although James might be a pro dancer, he still struggles to remember his moves.

“When your skating partner (who is a🕺dancer) keeps forgetting his steps 😂😂,” she posted on Instagram next to a video of him scratching his head in confusion on the rink.

And she’s not the only one worrying about his skills! James tweeted that he almost killed his new partner on their first day of training together.

My first proper day training with @AlexandraLukasz for @dancingonice and I nearly killed her 🙈

She was skating backwards and I fell on top of her with all 14 stone and watched her head bounce off the ice

I like this one and don’t want to break her

She’s tough 💪#Sorry 😢 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) November 6, 2018

Alex has previously skated with Dominic Cork, Ray Quinn, Sam Nixon and Todd Carty in the All Stars series and is married to one of her fellow Dancing On Ice skating professionals, Lukasz Rozycki.

The competitive duo, who have been together for over 17 years, regularly share sweet snaps of themselves together on social media.

Want to find out more? You can follow Alexandra Schauman on Instagram @alex_lukasz to keep an eye on her routines, backstage snaps and family moments.