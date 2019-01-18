Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson reveals Megan and Vanessa ENDED feud with phonecall

Wes Nelson exclusively spoke to Heart. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

The Love Island star's girlfriend attacked his skating partner after she announced she had split with her boyfriend ahead of their first performance on the ice - but Wes says it's all been sorted.

Wes Nelson has revealed that Megan Barton-Hanson and Vanessa Bauer have buried the hatchet - days after their bitter feud erupted over social media.

Speaking exclusively to Heart Breakfast, the 20-year-old said that his former web cam model partner had buried the hatchet with the pretty dance pro, 22, but she hadn't said sorry.

He said: "It's a lot of pressure for Megs. It's concluded. They've spoken to each other. They're happy.

"I don't even know what they spoke about, I just let women get on with their women talk."

Yesterday Megan appeared on Loose Women where she appeared to hint that her attempts to clear the air had been SNUBBED by the reigning DOI champ.

Her time on the ITV show came towards the end of what the Nottingham-born lad admitted had been an intense week.

He said: "It's been difficult this week with the amount of negative press.

Wes and Megan met on the 2018 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

"Meg has suffered a lot. She has come to support me, cheer me on, and then got absolutely nailed for doing it.

"The outburst with Vanessa, that was the result of a lot of negative press.

"She has said 'I wish I had privately messaged her.' She's not apologising for it. It's how she feels. I'm not going to argue with it. I'm going to back my girlfriend.

"I don't want to mess anything with the show or with my girlfriend. We understand what's going on. They've spoken, we've sorted it"

Love Island star Wes Nelson was paired up with ice skating professional Vanessa Bauer for the 2019 series of Dancing On Ice.

They performed their first dance on the ice during the second episode of the hit ITV show to love song Gravity.

A body language expert told Heart it was a "sensual" routine - and understood why it might make Megan uncomfortable.

Their first dance came after Vanessa announced her split from boyfriend of two and a half years Louis Nathaniel as "Dancing On Ice curse" speculation started between Wes and Vanessa.

Following the performance, Wes’ girlfriend Meghan Barton-Hanson hit out at the dancer for “tactically” breaking up with her boyfriend for “headlines”.

Speaking to The Sun, Megan said: “It’s funny or a coincidence that Vanessa’s break-up came out the night they performed, she clearly wanted to get more hype around their performance.

"She knows the score; she did the show last year. She’s 22-years-old.

"She knows questions are going to be asked about her and Wes and me being worried about them spending time together.

“Every woman will tell you it’s not ideal to have your boyfriend spending 12 hours a day with another woman – a little introduction from Vanessa would have gone a long way.

“Dancing on Ice is very romantic and all about looking into each other’s eyes and parading around on the ice and being loved up together – it’s not easy to watch.

She also added that she 'wasn't going to backtrack' on her explosive Instagram rant, and added: “I don’t want to be a possessive girlfriend.

"I want her to reach out to me. I’ve had no communication with her for the past three months. I’m not jealous; it is just a lack of respect. I was pushed over the edge."