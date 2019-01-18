Gemma Collins net worth: How much is the TOWIE and Dancing On Ice star worth? Details revealed

Gemma Collins has made a name for herself as the Queen of reality TV. Picture: Instagram @gemmacollins1

By Alice Dear

How much is Gemma Collins' net worth? The Only Way Is Essex and Dancing On Ice star's fortune revealed.

Gemma Collins is continuing her career in reality TV on ITV skating show Dancing On Ice.

James Argent's girlfriend first found fame on Essex based reality show TOWIE, and has gone on to make a name for herself as the diva 'GC'.

Following The Only Way Is Essex, Gemma went on to star on Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Big Brother, Splash! and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Gemma Collins is currently competing on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Gemma's career has also seen the blonde bombshell release her own book and clothing range with Boohoo.

So, how much is the GC really worth?

According to Spear's Magazine, Gemma's net worth is £2.7million.

While reportedly a millionaire, Gemma has spoken out about her earnings in the past, explaining: “I’m not as loaded as people think.”

Gemma Collins is said to be worth around £2.7 million . Picture: Instagram @gemmacollins1

She told Now magazine: “My family didn’t need anything. We’re very down to earth people and not bothered by money.

“None of us live a flash lifestyle, we’re just happy to be alive. Alright, money does give you nice things but they mean nothing.”

She added: “What’s the point in having all the money if you haven’t got your family and friends?"