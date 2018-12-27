Gemma Collins promises to do the SPLITS in her first Dancing On Ice performance

Gemma Collins and her partner Matt Evers at the Dancing On Ice Launch. Picture: PA

The Only Way Is Essex star revealed what fans can expect when she takes to the ice for the new series of Dancing On Ice 2018.

Gemma Collins is no stranger to reality TV.

Starting her TV life on TOWIE she then has starred in the likes of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, Celebrity Big Brother and Masterchef but now she's swapping her heels for skates and joining the 2019 cast of Dancing On Ice with professional partner Matt Evers.

When we asked her at the Dancing On Ice launch if she might be a dark horse in the competition she didn't hold back.

Read more: Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean announce they may never perform Bolero again

She said: "Probably! I'm going to do the splits in my first routine".

Full of confidence as always she said "I'm not here to take part, I'm here to take over".

She famously quit her stint in the jungle after only a couple of days but it seems like she is taking Dancing On Ice very seriously in comparison and knows that viewers might expect her to crumble.

But she said she's taking it all in her stride and that "it's all good TV".

Gemma posted on Instagram that she'd giving the competition 'everything I've got'. Picture: Getty

"This is what it's about this is what the GC is about - the drama! I'm going to prove a lot of people wrong and thats what I cant wait for."

But despite brimming with determination she made no secret of the fact that training is incredibly gruelling.

She explained: "It's been really hard like possibly the hardest thing any of us have ever done."

"It's been so hard, mentally and physically tiring but it's been amazing."

At the Dancing On Ice launch she was sat next to fellow contestant and Loose Women star Saira Khan who asked her if she'd cried on the ice yet.

Gemma said: Yes! A million and one times! Just because you want to do it, you get frustrated - you have to chip away at it".

Gemma sounds set to blow audience members away when she takes to the ice in 2019 and with a first routine involving the splits to the music of Beyonce this is surely not one to miss.