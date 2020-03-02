Hamish Gaman announces engagement to long-term girlfriend, leaving Caprice 'negativity' in the past

2 March 2020, 10:41

Hamish has put the negativity behind him
Hamish has put the negativity behind him. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The professional skater announced the incredible news over the weekend, sharing an adorable photo with his 50k followers.

Hamish Gaman has put the drama and stress of the past few weeks behind him and has recently announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Amelia Humfress.

The 36-year-old professional skater shared the news on his Instagram account on Sunday, stating it was "finally time for some good news".

READ MORE: 'Vulnerable' Hamish Gaman pulls out of Dancing on Ice

Hamish continued: "We’re engaged! And we’ve now set a date! 🍾 @ameliaskating is the love of my life 😍

"After so much negativity, I can’t tell you how good it feels to talk about something positive."

The mention of negativity is in reference to the Dancing on Ice scandal involving model Caprice Bourret, his former celebrity skating partner, which has been the source of a lot of mental health issues for both involved.

Caprice, 48, is thought to have accused Hamish of bullying her during their training sessions, which saw them skate together for only two weeks before "parting ways" last month.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Hamish opened up and revealed that the drama with Caprice caused the couple to accelerate their plans for the future.

He said: "I've known for a long time that I want to spend the rest of my life with Amelia, but what I've been through made me keen to make that commitment to her sooner than we'd anticipated.

"For the past few months I've been in a dark place which I couldn't have got through without her."

Hamish and Amelia met on Tinder back in 2015 and have been together for four years. They're now planning to get married in December.

Fans of Dancing on Ice and Hamish's friends were all delighted, commenting their support under the photo posted on his social media.

Neil Jones from Strictly Come Dancing commented: "Congratulations. You are both great together 🙏🏻"

Saara Alto, Hamish's former DOI skating partner also added her support: "BEAUTIFUL😍😍😍"

The post has attracted over 13.8k likes and hundreds of comments supporting the pair.

Amelia and Hamish frequently post pictures of their days out together, usually with their adorable dog, and Hamish is teaching Amelia how to ice skate.

