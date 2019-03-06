Jason Gardiner DENIES fat-shaming 'refrigerator' Gemma Collins on This Morning

EXCLUSIVE: Dancing On Ice's resident 'Mr. Nasty' denies 'fat-shaming' Gemma Collins on This Morning.

Jason Gardiner has denied comparing Gemma Collins' size to that of a 'fridge'.

The Dancing On Ice judge visited Heart London Breakfast ahead of Sunday's final - and was quizzed by Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on comments he made on yesterday's This Morning.

Gemma, 38, was left devastated after he appeared to compare her size to a refrigerator - but Jason DENIED that he was talking about her size 20 frame, instead saying he was mocking her 'GC' nickname.

He said: "It was really to do with 'The GC' part of it.

"She has an alter-ego, and it's really interesting.

"Every time I hear it makes me think of a white goods appliance.

"I was trying to make light of it. What I don't like to do is make this constantly anything that it isn't."

When Jason was told that many people, including Gemma, had taken his comments as "fat-shaming", he was quick to deny that the comments had come from such a cruel place.

He said: "Oh god no. If people are taking it that way I'm really sorry.

"It was a way of diffusing any tension and making light of the situation."

Yesterday Gemma sensationally denied that she would be taking part in Sunday's grand finale due to being consistently "bullied" by the Australian-born dancer.

However, Jason claims he had no idea that she had threatened to throw in the towel.

He said:"Ignorance is bliss, I don't know about this. I don't engage on the social media platforms like that.

"It's something that I find gets magnified and distorted and people jump on a bandwagon. You can't really buy in to it."

If Gemma DOES decide to attend, Jason promises she'll have a good time.

He added: "It's a great atmosphere.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again, I don't know if Gemma and I will chew the fat and all that.

"But if she needs a hug, I'll give her a hug."