Jason Gardiner DENIES fat-shaming 'refrigerator' Gemma Collins on This Morning

6 March 2019, 08:25 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 10:42

Jason Gardiner visited Heart London Breakfast
Jason Gardiner visited Heart London Breakfast. Picture: HEART

EXCLUSIVE: Dancing On Ice's resident 'Mr. Nasty' denies 'fat-shaming' Gemma Collins on This Morning.

Jason Gardiner has denied comparing Gemma Collins' size to that of a 'fridge'.

The Dancing On Ice judge visited Heart London Breakfast ahead of Sunday's final - and was quizzed by Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on comments he made on yesterday's This Morning.

Gemma, 38, was left devastated after he appeared to compare her size to a refrigerator - but Jason DENIED that he was talking about her size 20 frame, instead saying he was mocking her 'GC' nickname.

He said: "It was really to do with 'The GC' part of it.

"She has an alter-ego, and it's really interesting.

Read more: Gemma Collins terrorised by teolls beseigeing her Essex pad

"Every time I hear it makes me think of a white goods appliance.

"I was trying to make light of it. What I don't like to do is make this constantly anything that it isn't."

When Jason was told that many people, including Gemma, had taken his comments as "fat-shaming", he was quick to deny that the comments had come from such a cruel place.

He said: "Oh god no. If people are taking it that way I'm really sorry.

"It was a way of diffusing any tension and making light of the situation."

Read more: Matt Evers' rage as Arg humiliates and fat-shames Gemma Collins

Yesterday Gemma sensationally denied that she would be taking part in Sunday's grand finale due to being consistently "bullied" by the Australian-born dancer.

However, Jason claims he had no idea that she had threatened to throw in the towel.

He said:"Ignorance is bliss, I don't know about this. I don't engage on the social media platforms like that.

Gemma Collins and partner Matt Evers were the most talked about pair on this year's Dancing On Ice
Gemma Collins and partner Matt Evers were the most talked about pair on this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

"It's something that I find gets magnified and distorted and people jump on a bandwagon. You can't really buy in to it."

If Gemma DOES decide to attend, Jason promises she'll have a good time.

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals BABY PLANS for 2019

He added: "It's a great atmosphere.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again, I don't know if Gemma and I will chew the fat and all that.

"But if she needs a hug, I'll give her a hug."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sam and Billie Faiers with their children and boyfriends

When is Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries back on ITVBe?
Jonathan Tapper has shown off his impressive weight loss

Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper sheds 3 stone in 12 weeks after diabetes diagnosis
Lisa Armstrong has apparently landed a new job

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong is 'joining TOWIE'

Dotty Cotton

EastEnders’ Dotty Cotton actress Molly Conlin teases return to BBC soap following dramatic transformation