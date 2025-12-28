Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announce they may never perform Bolero again

28 December 2025, 10:00

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean attend the Dancing On Ice 2019 launch
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean attend the Dancing On Ice 2019 launch. Picture: PA

The Dancing On Ice judges revealed the figure skating routine that won them the Olympic gold medal is now officially "in the museum".

The defining moment in Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's figure skating career was no doubt the day they won the gold medal at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics in 1984.

Since then, their winning routine to the song 'Bolero' has become iconic and the pair have performed it countless times.

They've taken to TV to share their stunning choreography on many occasions, treating fans to live recreations, including a string of memorable moments on ITV's Dancing On Ice.

But sadly they have revealed they won't be performing the famous routine anymore, even in any future seasons of the show.

Torvill and Dean perform Bolero at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Torvill and Dean perform Bolero at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Picture: PA

Christopher said: "I don't know whether Bolero will ever get another outing.

"I think that's in the museum now, I don't know."

However, when asked in 2018 if they would be taking to the ice during future series of the competition, he teased: "We'll try! I think we are going to do a little more than we did last year. Age appropriate skating!"

In 2025, the dancing duo toured the UK as part of a farewell show to wave goodbye to their skating careers.

Our Last Dance hit arenas up and down the country to celebrate their 50-year partnership, but the show also marked their retirement from ice dancing for good.

It ended with an emotional finale, which saw Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean perform Boléro in public for the last ever time in July 2025.

Torvill and Dean on the ice with Holly and Phil at the Dancing On Ice launch
Torvill and Dean on the ice with Holly and Phil at the Dancing On Ice launch. Picture: PA

The arena tour closed in their hometown of Nottingham and paid tribute to their incredible career.

Honouring their half-century together, it featured performances, multimedia, and reflections of their ice skating legacy, including their iconic 1984 Olympic win.

It cemented Torvill and Dean's status as skating legends and was a poignant moment for fans as it marked the end of a sporting era.

