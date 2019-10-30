Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Jessica Hatfield's husband, career and age revealed

30 October 2019, 12:10

Jessica Hatfield has joined the cast of Dancing on Ice.
Jessica Hatfield has joined the cast of Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram

The professional figure skater is new to the ITV cast and will skate in the 2020 series of the hit show.

Dancing on Ice's Jessica Hatfield will star in the upcoming series of the ITV show.

The professional figure skater has been announced as one of the newcomers in the glittering 2020 contest, which will air this coming January.

As she prepares to lace up her boots, we take a glimpse into her life both on and off the rink.

Who is Jessica Hatfield?

Jessica is a professional figure skater who has performed all over the world with Disney on Ice.

She learnt to skate as a child and later bagged herself a job on the road performing professionally.

The 33-year-old spent years starring as Jasmine alongside her pro husband Brendyn, who played Aladdin, as they impressed crowds with their skating skills across the globe.

The sports star will perform in the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice as a reserve dancer, which means if any of the female pros suffer an accident or injury, Jessica will step in to take their place.

She is also a registered nurse and real estate investor.

Who are Jessica's former Dancing on Ice partners?

Jessica has never skated on a season of Dancing on Ice before.

The 2020 series will be her first spin on the celebrity rink.

Is Jessica married?

Jessica is married to fellow Dancing on Ice professional and newcomer Brendyn Hatfield.

The couple, who met on the road while performing for Disney on Ice, have skated worldwide together for many years.

The pair's favourite on-ice trick is the notorious "neck spin" – a skating move which sees Jessica spin with her feet around Brendyn’s neck as both let go of each other's hands.

What is Jessica's Instagram?

You can follow skater Jessica on Instagram @jess_hatfield_skater.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

With Saturday’s show just days away, it appears Will may be forced to quit the BBC show all together

Will Bayley could quit Strictly Come Dancing as soon as today as he has ‘less than slim’ chance of performing on Saturday
Brendyn is a newcomer to the 2020 show and is husband to reserve skater Jessica Hatfield.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Brendyn Hatfield's wife, career and age revealed
Hollyoaks fans think they know who's going to die

Hollyoaks fans think they know who dies after shock crane smash leaves village in danger
Alexandra Schauman will skate in the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Alexandra Schauman's age, celebrity partners and husband revealed
Luisa Zissman has been criticised for photoshopping photos of her children

GMB viewers brand Luisa Zissman ‘disgusting’ for photoshopping children's photos

Trending on Heart

The panelists were against the school's decision to allow parents to Photoshop kids' pictures

Fury as school photographer gives parents the option to Photoshop their kids' pictures

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has opened up about his fears for son Junior

Peter Andre ‘worried’ after scammer impersonated Junior, 14, and asked for inappropriate photos

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is in all grey today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £68 Phase Eight midi skirt and cashmere jumper

Celebrities

The winner of the Great British Bake Off was crowned last night

Furious Bake Off Viewers claim final was 'rigged' as they fume about the winner
You can currently buy a packet of the South African snack for £3 from Asda

Work Snacks: Jack Links Biltong, it's beef jerky but not as you know it

Food & Health