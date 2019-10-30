Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Jessica Hatfield's husband, career and age revealed

The professional figure skater is new to the ITV cast and will skate in the 2020 series of the hit show.

The professional figure skater has been announced as one of the newcomers in the glittering 2020 contest, which will air this coming January.

As she prepares to lace up her boots, we take a glimpse into her life both on and off the rink.

Who is Jessica Hatfield?

Jessica is a professional figure skater who has performed all over the world with Disney on Ice.

She learnt to skate as a child and later bagged herself a job on the road performing professionally.

The 33-year-old spent years starring as Jasmine alongside her pro husband Brendyn, who played Aladdin, as they impressed crowds with their skating skills across the globe.

The sports star will perform in the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice as a reserve dancer, which means if any of the female pros suffer an accident or injury, Jessica will step in to take their place.

She is also a registered nurse and real estate investor.

Who are Jessica's former Dancing on Ice partners?

Jessica has never skated on a season of Dancing on Ice before.

The 2020 series will be her first spin on the celebrity rink.

Is Jessica married?

Jessica is married to fellow Dancing on Ice professional and newcomer Brendyn Hatfield.

The couple, who met on the road while performing for Disney on Ice, have skated worldwide together for many years.

The pair's favourite on-ice trick is the notorious "neck spin" – a skating move which sees Jessica spin with her feet around Brendyn’s neck as both let go of each other's hands.

What is Jessica's Instagram?

You can follow skater Jessica on Instagram @jess_hatfield_skater.