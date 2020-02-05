Dancing On Ice's Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt engaged after three months of dating

By Naomi Bartram

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have got engaged.

After being kicked off Dancing On Ice over the weekend, Kevin Kilbane has proposed to his professional partner Brianne Delcourt.

The couple met when they were paired up on the ITV reality show, and after falling in love, they’re now set to tie the knot.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Brianne revealed former footballer Kevin sung a song to his pro skating partner while they were out for dinner, before dropping to one knee and popping the question.

In a clip of the moment, a waiter can be seen bringing over a cake and a sparkling ring to the table.

And just seconds later a shocked Brianne accepted his proposal, as the whole restaurant can be seen clapping and cheering.

She told her followers: "He couldn’t have been more perfect I love you @kdkilbane77. 02.04.2020."

And friends were quick to comment, as Ian ‘H’ Watkins commented: “YASSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!! Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx”

“This is just amazing so lovely am very happy for you both ❤️,” said another pal, while a third added: “OMG CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

This comes after Kevin and Brianne lost out in the Skate Off to Ian and his partner Matt Evers on Sunday.

But Kevin admitted he had gained the ultimate prize by meeting Brianne, telling the judges: "I didn't need to come on the show, it's been an incredible run.

"We said if we make it to our birthdays we will be happy."

Asked if they will continue ice-skating together, he said: "Absolutely, Definitely. It's fixed my posture in many ways."

Last week, the star admitted he had fallen for his pro partner 'very quickly', telling Lorraine: "When we first met four months ago, everything happened very quickly, it absolutely did. I certainly knew straight away that was it, yeah.

"I had huge reservations when I signed up for the show but then Brianne and I got together and it was great, I could have quit before the show started and I would have been happy. Everything's been great, everything's gone really well."