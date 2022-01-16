Who is Dancing on Ice's Kimberly Wyatt? Age, Pussycat Dolls career and husband revealed

Kimberly Wyatt is on this year's Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram

How old is Kimberly Wyatt and when did she win Celebrity Masterchef?

Kimberly Wyatt is one of the brave celebrities who has signed up for Dancing On Ice 2022.

After she was revealed to be taking part, the Pussycat Dolls star said she was ‘excited’ to put her body to the test.

“As a performer I am excited to test my body again and push it to its fullest extent, to get my legs going and make sure I’ve still got it,” she said.

“I’m turning 40 in February and what a brilliant way to bring in 40 – hopefully skating on ice.”

Kimberly Wyatt is competing on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

But who is Kimberly Wyatt and does she have children? Here’s what we know…

How old is Kimberly Wyatt and where is she from?

Kimberly Wyatt was born in Missouri on 4 February 1982, making her 39-years-old.

She shot to fame as a member of the pop girl group and dance ensemble The Pussycat Dolls all the way back in 2003.

In 2009, Wyatt became a judge on the Sky1 dance competition show Got to Dance, appearing until 2014.

Kimberly also won Celebrity Masterchef in 2015 after competing against the likes of Sam Nixon, Rylan Clark and Scott Maslen.

The same year, Kimberly became a School Sport Ambassador in the UK for the Youth Sport Trust, promoting health and well-being for young women through dance.

Why did the Pussycat Dolls split?

The Pussycat Dolls split in 2009 after six years touring together.

The band was made up of Kimberly, as well as Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, and Heart Breakfast’s very own Ashley Roberts.

At the time, there were reports and speculation of tension between the girls due to lead singer Nicole Scherzinger taking centre stage on tracks, in music videos and on stage.

At the time, Nicole said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest when asked what was happening in the group: “A couple of the girls have left the group, because they want to do their own projects and stuff.

Kimberly Wyatt and her family. Picture: Alamy

“It’s up to them what they want to do, and I just think, whatever makes them happy, we’ve been at it for a strong six years.”

In November 2019, Kimberly, Nicole, Carmit and Jessica joined Ashley on Heart to announce they were reuniting for a tour the following year.

Who is Kimberly Wyatt’s husband and how many children do they have?

Kimberly is married to British model Max Rogers and they have three children together.

The pair started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later, before Kimberly relocated from the US.

The couple married in a private ceremony in February 2014 and in December the same year they welcomed their eldest girl named Willow.

In August 2017, Kimberly gave birth to their second daughter, Maple Lyla and in October 2019 she gave birth to her son.

Just a few weeks after the birth of her third baby, Kimberly revealed revealed that she had been sterilised and that her husband Max was having a vasectomy.