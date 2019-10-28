Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Lukasz Rozycki's wife, career and age revealed

Lukasz returned from a TV skating hiatus and re-joined the show in 2019. Picture: ITV / Twitter

The Polish figure skater will return to the rink for the 2020 series alongside his Finnish pro wife Alexandra Schauman.

Dancing on Ice professional Lukasz Rozycki has joined the line-up for this year's glittering ice skating competition.

The Polish figure skater first appeared on the show during its sixth series and although he skated in later contests, the sports star decided to take a break from TV between 2014 and 2019.

Now he's back, we reveal everything there is to know about Lukasz, from his career highlights and former partners to his pro skater wife.

Lukasz Rozycki is returning to Dancing on Ice in 2020. Picture: Twitter / Lukasz Rozycki

Who is Lukasz Rozycki?

Lukasz Rozycki, 39, is a professional figure skater from Poland.

He was born in Warsaw on 13th December, 1979, and began his career as a pair skater.

The ice athlete competed with Aneta Kowalska and has bagged a number of accolades, including winning bronze in the Junior Grand Prix and representing Poland at the Junior World Championships.

Lukasz has also danced with Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle. Picture: ITV

Who are Lukasz's former Dancing on Ice partners?

Lukasz first appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2011 and was teamed up with Frank Lampard's then fiancée Elen Rivas, however the pair didn't qualify for the live shows.

In 2012, he coupled up with Eastenders star Laila Morse, who plays Mo Harris (Big Mo), but the duo had to leave the competition after she suffered a rib injury.

The Polish pro had more success in 2014 after placing third in the All-Stars edition of Dancing on Ice, skating with British gymnast Beth Tweddle.

He then went on a TV break until 2019, when he returned with Grease actress Didi Conn.

The duo were the third to leave the contest.

Lukasz was partnered up with Grease actress Didi Conn for the 2019 series. . Picture: Getty

Is Lukasz married?

Lukasz is married to Finnish professional skater Alexandra Schauman, who is also part of the Dancing on Ice cast.

Lovely day off with my better half! pic.twitter.com/O5NH0Agy7Y — Lukasz Rozycki (@IceLukasz) January 21, 2014

What is Lukasz's Instagram?

Lukasz is not on Instagram but you can find him on Twitter @IceLukasz.