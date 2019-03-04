Matt Evers: 'Arg had no right to fat-shame my pal Gemma Collins like that'

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Dancing On Ice pro stuck up for skating partner Gemma Collins after she was fat-shamed by her boyfriend.

Matt Evers has slammed James Argent for fat-shaming Gemma Collins - and hinted he needs to focus on his own career instead of trying to ruin hers.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk, he shared his dismay that Arg, 31, sent a series of vile messages to his on-off girlfriend of seven years - calling her a "fat joke" and telling her that she has "more rolls than Greggs".

He said: "She sent me the screen grabs.

"I am disappointed in what I saw. I don’t think any human has the right to speak another human in that way."

Matt added that he couldn't comment further on their relationship, but he had noticed they had an intense dynamic.

Denying some claims that Arg is "jealous" of 38-year-old Gemma's ongoing success, he did concede that perhaps a lack of progress in his own career had led to an element of bitterness.

He explained: "I never got the sense that that Arg is jealous of her success.

"They are incredibly close, they are almost inseparable at moments.

"He would come to training to support her. He was always around.

"I don’t know if he is jealous of her success, but it must be hard for anyone who has had success like he and Gemma had in the Towie heyday and she’s continued to work and and lot of Arg’s friends have continued to work...

"I think at the end of the day I want for Arg to stay motivated with his music as it’s hard when you’re not working to be sat around at home not doing anything."

And Matt added that while it's believed that Gemma and Arg have worked, or are working things out, she won't forgive him for the sake of having a baby.

Shortly after leaving the ITV skating show, Gemma told Loose Women that she hoped her two stone weight loss would help fall pregnant.

He said: "I’ve never got the inclination from Gemma that she is desperate to have a chilld.

"She wants kids but I don’t think it has to be with Arg. She just wants to start her family."

Gemma will make her big return to Dancing On Ice when she joins other contestants past and present for a final performance.

Matt is confident that the drama of the last week - including her mum being hospitalised with pneumonia - won't affect her mindset when they start practising this week.