Dancing On Ice's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield forced to apologise as Maura Higgins says 'f**k' during live show

19 January 2020, 20:52 | Updated: 19 January 2020, 20:54

Maura Higgins accidentally swore during the live shows
Maura Higgins accidentally swore during the live shows. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Maura Higgins accidentally swore during the live results on Sunday night's show.

Dancing On Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were forced to apologise to viewers after Love Island's Maura Higgins accidentally swore.

It was during the results that Curtis Pritchard's girlfriend let the F word slip.

When it was announced she was through to next week, Maura could be heard saying 'f**k' under her breath.

Holly and Phil were forced to apologise to the viewers
Holly and Phil were forced to apologise to the viewers. Picture: ITV

Following the moment, Phillip Schofield told viewers: "Sorry if there was any bad language there, apologies."

Dancing On Ice viewers were left laughing at the slip up, with one writing on Twitter: "Maura getting through and saying ‘f**k’ made my Sunday night."

Another wrote: "Maura saying “f**k” when she went through and Philip having to apologise", followed by laughing face emojis.

Maura was ecstatic to get through to next week
Maura was ecstatic to get through to next week. Picture: ITV

Maura was obviously ecstatic to have gone through to next week after her Dreamgirls performance during the musical special.

Unfortunately it was Lucrezia Millarini who was sent home, after she ended up in the skate off for the second time with Kevin Kilbane.

Maura performed a number from Dreamgirls for musical week
Maura performed a number from Dreamgirls for musical week. Picture: ITV

This week's show was full of mystery as it was announce Caprice would not be skating until next week.

Holly and Phil told viewers that she had "parted ways" with professional partner Hamish, who is still part of the show.

