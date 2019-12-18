Michael Barrymore drops out of Dancing on Ice after comedian 'breaks hand' during rehearsals

18 December 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 14:29

Michael has quit the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice
Michael has quit the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice. Picture: PA

The funnyman took a fall during a practice and his future on the ITV show is unknown.

Michael Barrymore has suffered an injury in his hand and had to drop out of Dancing on Ice 2020.

The comedian and TV presenter, 57, was rehearsing a routine for the upcoming series, which starts at the start of January, but unfortunately has had to withdraw from the competition.

READ MORE: Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher won't rule out Dancing on Ice return

Michael pictured skating with his partner
Michael pictured skating with his partner. Picture: PA

In a statement, ITV revealed: "Owing to an injury sustained in training, Michael Barrymore has had to withdraw from the competition. Michael has been a fantastic addition to the Dancing on Ice family and we wish him all the best.

Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will take his place, and will be partnered with professional skater Jessica Hatfield."

They added: "Michael will still be seen in Dancing on Ice at Christmas, which airs on ITV this Sunday at 7pm.

"The show was pre recorded last week. Alex Murphy remains on the show as a professional skater."

Michael has also released a statement following the news and revealed: "Shortly after shooting the “Dancing On Ice” Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows.

"After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete. I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming. 

"I have been fortunate enough to work with such a great bunch of people over the previous few months; trainers, celebrities, pro skaters, the judges, Holly and Phil and the incredible production team at ITV who really are exceptional and help to make it the fantastic show that it is.

"I shall be in the studio for the first show on Sunday 5th January and hope to make other appearances throughout. I would like to wish the whole of “Dancing On Ice” 2020 the best of luck.”

TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, 32, said: "I am thrilled and privileged to be part of the 'Dancing On Ice 2020' cast.

"I am absolutely gutted for Michael, who is one of my all-time favourite TV presenters, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

"I've only got two weeks to get ready to ice skate in front of the nation so I'm looking forward to a Christmas and New Year filled with training on the ice!"

