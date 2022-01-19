Dancing On Ice’s Rachel Stevens forced to pull out of live show after painful accident

Rachel Stevens has had to pull out of Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Twitter

By Heart reporter

Has Rachel Steven's quit Dancing On Ice and what happened?

Rachel Stevens has been forced to miss her first performance on Dancing On Ice after she suffered an injury this week.

Confirming the S Club 7 star would not be skating this week, a spokesperson for the show told us: "Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday's show.

“We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend."

Rachel Stevens hasn't performed on Dancing On Ice yet. Picture: ITV

This comes after the 43-year-old fell on the ice during training and sustained a fracture to her wrist.

It is hoped she will now skate for the first time in the competition in Week 3 on Sunday 30th January.

The star - who is partnered up with ice skating professional Brendyn Hatfield - previously said she was feeling nervous about performing.

She said: "I’m so excited - I can’t wait for it all to get started. It’s such a great team of people and I love my partner Brendyn Hatfield, so it’s all super-exciting but terrifying at the same time. Totally terrifying!

"I’ve danced and performed for years but doing it on ice means starting something totally from scratch. But I can’t wait to just go for it and have fun – and I’m loving working with Brendyn. He’s just adorable and such a brilliant teacher."

Rachel Stevens will hopefully return to Dancing On Ice in two weeks. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, the show was thrown into chaos earlier this week when Bez tested positive for Covid just a few hours after his first dance.

The Happy Mondays star, who's partnered with Angela Egan, told Metro: "I've had a positive test.

"I'm gutted because I'm going to be missing training, but I'm looking forward to skating on the show again for week three."

Bez added: "I'll be tuning [in] at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend."

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed that the show is following strict Covid protocol, saying: "We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.”