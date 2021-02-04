Rufus Hound quits Dancing On Ice after testing positive for Covid-19

Rufus Hound has been forced to quit Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Rufus Hound has been forced to pull out of the competition after catching the virus.

Rufus Hound has quit Dancing On Ice.

This news comes after the comedian tested positive for coronavirus.

He shared the news on Wednesday in a video posted on YouTube, explaining that Dancing On Ice's rules are "cut and dry", meaning he could not continue his time on the show.

READ MORE: Why did Denise Van Outen quit Dancing On Ice?

Rufus Hound has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: ITV

He explained: "Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.

"So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn't exist."

Comedian Matt Richardson will be replacing Rufus on the show. Picture: ITV

Rufus said that the news "sucks" as he sent thanks to his skating partner Robin Johnstone, who he called "human sunshine".

It has now been announced that Matt Richardson will be taking the place of Rufus in the show.

Rufus is the third celebrity who has been forced to quit the skating show this year.

Denise Van Outen pulled out following an arm injury, while Billie Shepherd left the show following a tragic family loss.

READ NOW: Who is favourite to win Dancing On Ice? Latest odds revealed