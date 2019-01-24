"He's like a professional skater!" Saara Aalto addresses James Jordan's unfair Dancing On Ice advantage

Saara Aalto feels James Jordan has an advantage over the other contestants. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Finnish singer Saara Aalto spoke about the advantage she feels the former Strictly Come Dancing star has over her and her fellow contestants.

Saara Aalto impressed the public and the judges last week with a Dancing On Ice routine that involved both skating AND singing.

But despite making great strides in her skating skills, she's still not sure if anyone has got what it takes to beat James Jordan the current series fave.

Speaking to Heart she revealed how she feels that the former Strictly Come Dancing professional definitely has an advantage over the rest of the contestants.

She explained: "His posture, how he's holding himself - he's like a professional ice skater or dancer because he is!

"For example, me, I have really bad posture i have to work so hard to look elegant on the ice and its my biggest issue so yes he has the advantage."

Saara made Dancing On Ice history when she sung AND skated during last week's show. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

But nevertheless she said "we are all working so hard" and we spoke to her just before she was about to take to the rink for another five hour rehearsal ahead of week 3 of the competition.

After singing AND skating to the song Let It Go from Frozen, she said she might find it hard to top that performance this week a song that she said "means a lot" as she voiced the character of Princess Anna in the Finnish version of the Disney film.

She confessed: "This week has been really hard, I've been to the NTAs, I've filmed my music video which is coming out next week and I still have to learn this routine in four days."

"It's going to be hard to top that performance"

She also exclusively revealed to Heart that her Dancing On Ice partner Hamish Gaman will be appearing alongside her in her music video which leads us to think we could be treated to something icy!

The music video for "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" will be released next week and followed by her UK and European Tour.