Dancing On Ice's Saara Aalto reveals secret ankle injury almost forced her to QUIT show

Saara Aalto spoke to Heart about her Dancing On Ice training... and injuries. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Finnish singer revealed she has been plagued with injuries - and almost had to drop out of the show this week after her foot swelled up.

Saara Aalto almost QUIT Dancing On Ice after injuring her ankle.

The 31-year-old told Heart London Breakfast that she had a tough week practising for this week's show - and at one point it was uncertain if she would even take part.

She told host Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin: "My body’s so exhausted and I have hurt my ankle this week, it was all swollen, and I didn’t know if I would be able to skate any more.

"We did skate yesterday but it was a bit painful. I’ve also hurt my head, my neck my wrist, my elbow."

But it seems that despite her aches and pains she will be upping the ante this week - and teased a DANGEROUS move that required her to wear a helmet.

She explained: "I was wearing a helmet this week for one trick. I’m not doing the headbanger, but something else."

On Sunday fans will get to see Saara and partner Hamish Gaman "bring Eurovision to Dancing On Ice" as part of Fairytale Week.

Saara explained: "It’s fairytale week which is really me, I love fairytales.

"It's a step up for me the week, it’s a quirky routine with lots of tricks. It’s very theatrical. It’s very me."

Saara Aalto and her partner Hamish Gaman have been practising some dangerous moves. Picture: Getty

And she admitted that she's hoping that she won't end the show in the skate off like last week.

She said: "It was a small surprise to be in the bottom two as I was fourth in the leaderboard, but then I was in the skate off. Anything can happen.

"I did it, I survived and if I end up there again I’m ready for it.

"I would love to sing and skate every week, I feel so much more confident."

Sadly for people eager for a fresh slice of backstage DOI drama, Saara was unable to update fans on Wes or Gemma after they suffered nasty falls on the ice.

She said: "I didn’t really see Gemma after the fall and I saw her the other day. She’s trying at least.

"I haven’t seen Wes. Everyone is so busy with their training we don’t see each other that much. We all like each other but we’re competitive.

"Everyone is quite good this year so when you see someone practicing something you want to do it too."