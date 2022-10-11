Dancing On Ice salaries: How much are the 2023 stars getting paid?

Dancing on Ice is back with a brand new series next year and the line up is better than ever.

This time, the likes of Joey Essex and Michelle Heaton have joined the cast in a bid to impress the judges with their skating.

Last year, actor Regan Gascoigne and his professional skating partner Karina Manta were crowned champions.

But how much do the stars earn during their time on the show? Here’s what we know…

Ekin-Su is reportedly being paid the most for Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram

How much do Dancing On Ice 2023 stars get paid?

We don’t know how much exactly the stars of this year’s show will be paid, but reports suggest Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is the biggest earner.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses on the show were so keen to get her on the programme, they offered her a huge sign up fee.

A source said: "Bosses were desperate to sign Ekin-Su, so they paid her £100,000 to sign on the dotted line.

The insider continued that Love Island stars would usually earn around £30-50k, so Ekin-Su has more than doubled those figures.

Pamela Anderson appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2013. Picture: Alamy

It’s thought that previous Dancing On Ice contestants and fellow Love Island stars Maura Higgins, Wes Nelson and Liberty Poole were paid around £30,000 to appear.

The rest of the salaries are yet to be revealed, but the highest paid celebrity in Dancing On Ice history was Baywatch’s Pamela Anderson.

She was reportedly offered £150,000 to join the show in 2013 but became the first contestant to be booted off, meaning it cost bosses around £1,000 a second.

Loose Women’s Denise Welch reportedly received £50,000 for her appearance, while Coronation Street star Steven Arnold was allegedly given the same fee.

Meanwhile, in 2011 Kerry Katona was said to have been paid £60,000 to appear on the show.