Dancing on Ice professional Vanessa Bauer: Wes Nelson’s partner’s boyfriend and career revealed

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer at the Dancing On Ice launch. Picture: Getty

The German professional skater won the series last year, but will she take the trophy again with Love Island partner Wes?

Vanessa Bauer will return to Dancing On Ice 2019 as one of the professional skaters.

The German performer, who was crowned the winner of 2018’s competition with ex-skating partner Jake Quickenden, is paired up with Love Island star Wes Nelson for the eleventh series of the hit ITV show.

As she hits the rink with the dating show finalist, we find out more about her height, her boyfriend and her career highlights.

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

Who is Vanessa Bauer?

Vanessa Putri Bauer is a professional ice skater, acrobat and dancer.

Born on 23 May 1996, the now 22-year-old she grew up in Berlin, Germany.

She spent her short career on board a luxury cruise liner, HMS Harmony Of The Seas, before moving to London and joining the cast of Dancing on Ice.

Vanessa skated her way to the winning spot last year with partner and X Factor star Jake Quickenden – and this year she’s tipped to make it all the way with new partner Wes Nelson.

"Whenever I am on the ice I’m happy and there is no better feeling than sharing your passion when performing," she said.

"Taking that step to move on into the show skating world has shown me every day how much I’m in love with this sport."

Has Vanessa Bauer got a boyfriend?

Skating star Vanessa recently broke up with dating circus performer Louis Nathaniel.

Judging by her Instagram account, the couple met on a cruise ship and have continued to travel in-between jobs.

The two often posted sweet snaps of each other on social media, captioning the pictures with loving messages.

The news broke ahead of the second episode of DOI, meaning all eyes were on Megan Barton Hanson as her boyfriend Wes Nelson took to the ice with the gorgeous professional.

What's Vanessa Bauer's Instagram?

You can find Vanessa Bauer on Instagram @vanessabauer_skates.