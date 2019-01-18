Wes Nelson reveals what the Dancing on Ice cast REALLY think about Gemma Collins’ diva behaviour

Wes Nelson has addressed the Gemma Collins diva comments. Picture: PA

Megan Barton-Hanson’s boyfriend reveals what drama The GC really causes behind the scenes on Dancing on Ice.

Gemma Collins has had plenty of Dancing on Ice drama this week following plenty of diva comments and was even told to be “more professional” by DOI presenter Holly Willoughby.

Said to be going into full diva mode behind the scenes, Love Island star Wes Nelson has revealed exclusively to Heart FM what’s really been happening with the TOWIE star and the rest of the cast.

Ending rumours, Megan Barton-Hanson’s boyfriend said: “There’s no tension whatsoever! Gemma is a diva, everyone knows Gemma is a diva. She’s The GC.

Read more: Love Island Wes Nelson responds to unfair Matt Evers comments on girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson

“She takes a lot of the limelight and no one cares. Everyone understands that’s The GC and everyone gets on.”

Despite all the negativity, Gemma vowed to move past the drama as she prepares for her second performance with professional Matt Evers.

Hitting back at all the reports herself, she said on Instagram: “I've been really devastated by the hurtful press reports this week which haven't been true but I'm not giving up, I'm not quitting."

Earlier in the week, This Morning’s Holly told Gemma off for her lack of professionalism after it was claimed she left DOI before the show was over because she was tired.

Matt Evers and Gemma Collins have been preparing for their second performance. Picture: PA

Holly shocked fans when she said: “I love Gemma. I’m a big fan of hers. I love her on the show.

“But I do think there has to be a bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do, just a bit of pride.”