Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer: Body language expert exposes Dancing On Ice stars’ ‘sensual’ dance as Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson slams boyfriend’s dance partner

Megan Barton-Hanson hit out at Vanessa Bauer, accusing her of "tactically" splitting from boyfriend . Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer found themselves at the centre of "Dancing On Ice curse" speculation following the professional skater’s split from boyfriend Louis Nathanial.

Love Island star Wes Nelson was paired up with ice skating professional Vanessa Bauer for the 2019 series of Dancing On Ice.

Megan Barton-Hanson’s boyfriend and his skating partner performed their first dance on the ice during the latest episode of the hit ITV show to love song Gravity.

Their first dance came after Vanessa announced her split from boyfriend of two and a half years Louis Nathaniel as "Dancing On Ice curse" speculation started between Wes and Vanessa.

Following the performance, Wes’ girlfriend Meghan Barton-Hanson hit out at the dancer for “tactically” breaking up with her boyfriend for “headlines”.

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer performed a romantic dance on the ice. Picture: Instagram @vanessabauer_skates

In an Instagram story message, Meghan wrote: “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

“You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.”

Body language expert Judi James has spoken about Wes and Vanessa’s first dance together – and Megan’s reaction in the audience – as she exposes what is really going on with the Dancing On Ice drama.

Speaking of the reality TV star’s first dance with the brunette beauty, she said: “Their ice dance routine looked passionate and even sensual at times, enough to gain a crushing ‘don’t worry Megan’ gag from the announcer once it was over.”

Love Island's Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson met on the ITV2 show in 2018. Picture: Instagram @meganbartonhanson_

Judi continued: “Wes had used some sustained eye contact with Vanessa before joining her in a congratulatory hug, but did the body language signal a new curse of Dancing on Ice?”

Judi explained: “I’d suggest Wes was just doing his best to remain upright out there on the ice, but poor Megan was forced to watch poker-faced and almost impassive as the man she’d fought for on Love Island performed faux-passion with another woman in front of her eyes.”

Speaking on Megan’s reaction to the dance, Judi noted that while Megan “doesn’t use a whole lot of facial expressions”, she did smile an “over-congruent grin from the stalls”, keeping her “eyes fixed on Wes”.

Wes Nelson impressed the judges with his skating skills. Picture: ITV

Judi said: “Meghan’s body was well poised with an elegant leg cross with her hands clasped around the knee but there were no white knuckles to suggest intense anxiety or tension.”

The body language expert also explained: “If there was a hint of pain in Megan’s eyes it wouldn’t be a surprise.”

However, Judi went on to add that what Meghan was watching on the ice was the result of “high levels of mutual trust” and “dedication”, as well as Wes being “controlled and dominated by his professional ice coaching partner.”