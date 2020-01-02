Who is Dancing On Ice star Libby Clegg? Everything you need to know about blind double Paralympian champion

Libby Clegg is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

The Paralympian is the first blind contestant to take part on Dancing On Ice, here's everything we know about the Scottish mum-of-one.

Libby Clegg is to make Dancing On Ice history when she takes to the ice as part of the 2020 series.

Here's everything we know about the Paralympian, who is partnered with pro-skater Mark Hanretty...

Who is Libby Clegg and how old is she?

Libby Clegg is a 29-year-old Scottish-born sprinter and MBE holder.

She represented Great Britain in the 2008 Summer Paralympics, and won a silver medal in the T12 100m race.

Prior to this, in 2016, she won Gold in the Rio Paralympic Games, and broke the world record in the 100m T11, and won the T11 200m.

What condition does Libby Clegg have?

Libby is registered blind, and suffers from a deteriorating eye condition called Stargardt's Macular Dystrophy.

She is usually accompanied by her black Labrador guide dog, Hatti.

How does Libby Clegg train?

She told RadioTimes.com: "It’s been a learning process. On the track I run with a guide runner and we’re attached all the time, but basically it’s like learning a different vocabulary to communicate.

“Myself and my partner Mark Hanretty use touch and verbal communication. I’m not as bad as I thought I was going to be, but it’s not as easy as it looks. It’s a lot harder than I thought it’d be, it’s very technical.”

Is Libby Clegg married?

Libby isn't married but has been engaged to Dan Powell since 2017. The couple welcomed their first son, Edward, in April 2019.

Dan is also a Paralympian, and competes in Judo. Like Libby, he too is partially sighted, and has just three per cent vision. He too has taken part in reality TV, and was the first blind person to take part in Ninja Warrior.

Speaking about Edward's eyesight, Libby said that if he was to inherit his dad's condition and lose his sight, the family would be able to handle it.

She told the Telegraph: "If he does have a sight condition, it’s not that I would expect him to become a Paralympic champion or anything, but there are options.

"There are a lot of things you can do that people tend to restrict you and not think you can.

“He could go into anything. If he can’t see, we’re not going to treat him any differently anyway.”