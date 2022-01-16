Who is Dancing On Ice's Kye Whyte? Age and BMX career revealed

16 January 2022, 16:00

Kye Whyte has joined the Dancing On Ice line up
Kye Whyte has joined the Dancing On Ice line up. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

How old is Kye Whyte and why was he in a coma? Here's what we know about the Dancing on Ice star...

Dancing On Ice is back with a brand new series and we can’t wait to get to know the latest bunch of celebrities.

And Kye Whyte is one of the brave stars who has swapped his BMX bike for ice skates.

Speaking on Newsround, Kye said he was ‘feeling good’ about the show, saying: “I roller-skated when I was younger so we’ll see how it goes.

“When I did the audition I kind of related it to roller-skating so I think I did pretty well… I think the thing I’m really confident about is I don’t really mind if I fall, I’m quite fearless. My dad and my brother both roller-skate so I think they’re excited.”

Kye Whyte is starring on Dancing On Ice
Kye Whyte is starring on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

But who is Kye and how is he famous? Here’s what you need to know about the DOI star…

How old is Kye Whyte?

Kye was born in September 1999, making him 22-years-old.

He began riding a BMX when he was just three-years-old as his dad Nigel co-founded the famous Peckham BMX Club.

Along with his brother Tre, the pair joined the Great Britain Cycling Team in 2017.

How many Olympic medals does Kye have?

Kye made his Olympic debut at this year’s Tokyo games when he won a silver medal after being beaten by Dutch star Niek Kimmann.

Kye Whyte is a BMX star
Kye Whyte is a BMX star. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about his win, Kye said: “The medal is flipping heavy.

“My neck’s aching. It nearly slipped out of my hands. It means everything to me.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is pretty hard to get to the Olympics in the first place. To do well and get a medal, it is special.”

Dubbed the ‘Prince of Peckham’, he also won a European Championship silver medal in 2018, before recording his first Supercross World Cup victory in Manchester the following year.

What happened to Kye Whyte and why was he in a coma?

Kye’s career took a hit when a serious crash at the age of 13 left him unable to compete for almost a year.

After the collision, Kye suffered a brain bleed and was in an induced coma for five days.

